Kyle Chrisley, Son Of 'Chrisley Knows Best' Stars, Arrested In Tennessee

Photo: Getty Images

Kyle Chrisley , son of the stars of reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best , was arrested in Middle Tennessee this week in connection to an alleged physical altercation.

According to an arrest warrant, Smyrna Police arrested the 32 year old for aggravated assault after he reportedly got into an altercation with his employer while at Penske Truck Rental, per FOX 17 . He is accused of "striking" the victim multiple times in the face and upper body and allegedly pulling out a "fixed blade" while threatening to stab and kill the victim. Officers reported the victim sustained injuries to his head, neck and hand.

Chrisley was taken into custody in Rutherford County but has since been released on bond.

While the altercation occurred at Penske, a spokesperson for the Town of Smyrna stated that Chrisley doesn't work for the company but was involved in the incident.

Both of Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley , are currently serving time in separate federal prisons for bank fraud and tax evasion, WKRN reports. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while Julie received a 7-year sentence. Each also received 16 months of probation.

Before their prison sentence, the Chrisleys were known for their reality show which followed the life of their family.