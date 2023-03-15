Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

Thieves steal more than $1M in vehicles from North Carolina car dealerships, videos show

By Sydney Heiberger,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtnG9_0lKBmkMP00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( WJZY ) – Car thefts, including those in which vehicles are stolen directly from dealerships, are on the rise.

In the past three weeks, Nexstar’s WJZY has obtained video of at least four different incidences of thieves brazenly stealing cars from dealerships in North Carolina alone.

The first occurred on Feb. 19 in Lexington. Thieves broke into Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC, used a crowbar to break into the key lock box, and drove off with seven cars valued at a total of $344,483.

Suspected catalytic converter thief crushed to death at Georgia car lot

The following week, on Feb. 27, Adams Auto in Charlotte was hit. The suspects drove vehicles from the showroom through the dealership’s doors, making off with a Maserati and three BMWs with a total value of approximately $300,000.

On Mar. 9, Modern Nissan in Cornelius captured surveillance video of suspects driving off with an Audi and a Dodge Durango.

And just this past Monday, a group of thieves took six cars from Mountain Mitsubishi in Hickory . The total value was nearly $500,000.

Analysts have noted an increase in vehicle theft rates over the last few years, with some cities experiencing a 500% rise in carjackings over 2019, according to 2022 data obtained by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Vehicle thefts in Charlotte alone increased by 20% in 2022 over 2021.

Other experts in the automotive industry believe the nationwide rise in vehicle thefts could stem from perpetrators stealing cars for their parts.

Certain car parts, like catalytic converters, have also been popular targets for thieves looking to resell them for a profit.

“We keep an eye on catalytic converter theft quite a lot, and we know the palladium, the rhodium, the platinum inside of those things is going for hundreds of thousands of dollars an ounce,” said CarFax editor-in-chief Patrick Olsen.

Linton-Stockton basketball coach suspended following arrest

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are aware of the recent dealership thefts and are investigating any possible connections.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed stolen car chase in Cleveland
Cleveland, NC16 hours ago
Troopers asking for public’s help identifying driver after hit-and-run in Davidson County sends 2 to hospital
Thomasville, NC16 hours ago
Winston-Salem man back in Triad recovering after kidnapping in Mexico
Winston-salem, NC13 hours ago
Statesville Man Arrested After Sunday Chase
Statesville, NC15 hours ago
Shootout between man and juveniles at Hanes Mall parking lot in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Fire breaks out at Gastonia restaurant, cause unknown
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
NC Food Lion coworkers win $1 million off ticket they purchased where they work
Garner, NC18 hours ago
Taylorsville Man Facing Fraud Charge
Township Of Taylorsville, NC20 hours ago
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash shuts down lanes in Guilford County
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Infant death under investigation in Greensboro
Goldsboro, NC21 hours ago
Witness reports 'shootout' in Hanes Mall parking lot
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA1 day ago
Winston-Salem man who survived Mexico kidnapping gives thanks
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
21-year-old woman shot while inside apartment, police say
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
State police make one arrest, work over a dozen accidents over holiday weekend
Putnamville, IN1 day ago
Man arrested, two others wanted in connection to murder of Statesville High School student, police say
Statesville, NC3 days ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Man shot in Salisbury bowling alley parking lot, police say
Salisbury, NC4 days ago
Alexander County Man Arrested Sunday Morning
Township Of Taylorsville, NC1 day ago
Six Vehicles Stolen From Hickory Dealership
Hickory, NC6 days ago
Driver Charged With DWI After Crash That Killed Preschooler
Lincolnton, NC3 days ago
Three U.S. postal workers indicted on theft charges
Braddock, PA1 day ago
Woman charged in crash that killed 4-year-old, police say
Lincolnton, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy