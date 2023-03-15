Open in App
Raleigh, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Raheem DeVaughn Talks New Music and Upcoming Raleigh Concert

By paige.boyd,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwpRG_0lKBhyZy00

The “Love King” himself, Raheem DeVaughn , gave Karen Clark a call in the Foxy Studios this week. Our 2022 Women’s Empowerment performer is returning to Raleigh next month. He will be joining Marsha Ambrosius for a performance at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, inside the Martin Marietta Center for The Performing Arts (formerly the Duke Energy Center) on April 8. He also talks about collaborating with other artists on his “Raheem DeVaughn Presents” projects and working on his 10th studio album! Check out the interview above and get your tickets at Ticketmaster!

