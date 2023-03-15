Open in App
Five Below: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $171.3 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $3.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $261.5 million, or $4.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Five Below said it expects revenue in the range of $723 million to $735 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $634.1 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.25 to $5.76 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.59 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVE

