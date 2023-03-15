Open in App
The Associated Press

Avinger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Avinger Inc. (AVGR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $17.6 million, or $4.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 95 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.38.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVGR

