Report: Dwyer's Jacoby Brissett to sign with Washington Commanders

Former Dwyer star Jacoby Brissett appears set to feature for his fifth NFL team in eight seasons of pro football.

Less than an hour after NFL free agency officially opened on Wednesday afternoon, multiple reports surfaced linking Brissett to the Washington Commanders.

ESPN's Dianna Russini and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero were first to report.

Brissett is expected to sign a one-year deal and compete for the Commanders' starting job with Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

The Commanders will be Brissett's fifth team since he was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of NC State.

Brissett has 10,350 career passing yards with 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He's also rushed for 896 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He started 11 games for the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 season while franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson sat out a 12-game suspension. He completed a career-best 64 percent of passes for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In 2021, Brissett started five games for the Dolphins during former Miami head coach Brian Flores' final season in charge.

Brissett was a multi-sport star at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, leading the Panthers to a boy basketball state championship during his senior season in 2011. He was a four-star quarterback prospect and ultimately signed with Florida.

Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.