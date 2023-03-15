Woman run over in domestic dispute in Lowes parking lot: Willoughby police

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Police were called to the Lowes Home Improvement in Willoughby Wednesday afternoon for reports a woman was run over in the parking lot.

The incident took place around 2 p.m., when police said a woman was seen holding onto an SUV before going to the ground.

Willoughby police said they believe the woman was accidentally run over and called the incident a domestic dispute between the woman and the driver of the vehicle.

Upon emergency responders’ arrival at the Euclid Avenue location, the 41-year-old woman was said to be “alert and conscious.”

She was taken to UH Lake West Medical Center for her injuries and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

