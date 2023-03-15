Giordano: What Philadelphia Neighborhood Hates Police The Most?

New Poll Paints Picture of Which Philadelphia Neighborhoods Support Police

Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by breaking down new polling on policing in Philadelphia, broken down by demographic and neighborhood. Dom reveals that his beloved South Philadelphia has changed drastically, revealing that only 40% of South Philly residents support paying the police more. Then, Dom tells that he’ll be joined by Mike Donohue, a Republican powerhouse in Cape May County, who has some information on the repeated whale deaths at the Jersey Shore.

Then, Dom welcomes back J. Christian Adams of the Public Interest Legal Foundation onto the Dom Giordano Program to discuss some questions that his foundation has about Al Schmidt and Pennsylvania voters who may not be United States citizens. Schmidt, who became prominent in the 2020 elections condemning any questions about election interference, called for transparency in voting rolls after testifying that he was briefed by the State Department on a study that determined there were over 100,000 non-citizens voting in Pennsylvania. PILF wrote an editorial for a Pittsburgh newspaper calling for Al Schmidt to fix the problem now that he sits as the Acting Secretary of State, with Christian explaining the runaround his organization has received when trying to understand why the issue has not been fixed by the person who raised the issue in the first place.

Why Are Schools Hiding Information From Parents?

In today’s second hour, Dom welcomes in Caroline Moore, Vice President of Parents Defending Education, onto the Dom Giordano Program to discuss her organization’s effort to uncover school districts throughout the country who are hiding student’s gender preferences from parents. Moore explains why the organization has taken this upon themselves, stressing the importance of parental involvement in education, and tells why she worries that this is a continued trend of removing power from parents. Moore tells that their website, DefendingEd.org, now features what they call an ‘IndoctriNation’ map, which visually lays out which districts have incidents of schools hiding this type of information from parents.

Then, Dom welcomes Michael J. Donohue, a Former NJ Superior Court Judge who’s now serving as a special counsel to Cape May County on windmill issues, to the Dom Giordano Program. Dom and Donohue discuss a Philadelphia Inquirer story that suggests that questions surrounding the relationship between windmill construction and dead whales on the Jersey Shore are ‘conspiracy theories,’ essentially dampening any discussion as ‘politically charged.’ Donohue tells about a meeting tonight to address potential causes behind the unprecedented spike in whale deaths, explaining the importance of keeping an open mind as we pursue an investigation into the environmental issue.

Mayor Nutter Endorses Rhynhart, What's This Mean for Mayoral Race?

In today’s third hour, Dom brings things local on the Dom Giordano Program by offering an updated analysis on the Philadelphia Mayoral race. Dom tells that former Mayor Michael Nutter has given his public endorsement to Rebecca Rhynhart, which doesn’t surprise Dom, explaining why he could see that being a smart decision for the former Mayor. Then, Dom reveals polling results about policing in Philadelphia, breaking down by neighborhood which areas support and don’t support offering more pay for officers.