21 Flattering Open-Front Sweaters Available in Chic Spring Neutrals
If you're a fan of neutrals and love open-front sweaters (and who isn't?), today is your lucky day! We took both of these two details into consideration while shopping for new necessary knits, and found some incredible options you're bound to adore.
From cropped styles to luxurious maxi knits, we're pretty sure we've covered every style of sweater under the sun. Check out our roundup below and stock up on these spring knits while they're still in stock!
Cropped Sweaters
Our Absolute Favorite: We fell for this sweater almost instantly for more reason than one. It's such a solid lightweight layer for the spring and is supremely versatile, — it also totally channels the balletcore aesthetic which is rising in popularity.
More cropped open-front sweaters we love:
- Topshop Stretch Cotton Rib Cardigan & Camisole Set — $41 at Nordstrom!
- NIC+ZOE Convertible Cardigan — $98 at Nordstrom!
- Creative Mimesis Women's Bolero 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Cardigan — starting at $23 on Amazon!
- MakeMeChic Women's Casual Open Front Ribbed Knit Cardigan — $29 on Amazon!
- XUNZRLN Women's Open Front Bolero Shrug — $25 on Amazon!
- GRACE KARIN Women's 3/4 Sleeve Open Front Scalloped Knit Cardigan — $31 on Amazon!
Mid-Length Sweaters
Our Absolute Favorite: Although this sweater comes from a loungewear brand, this knit feels elegant enough to team with fancier looks! This ultra-cozy and soft sweater will make you feel like you're on cloud nine wherever you go. It's available in cream, but we're partial to this dreamy pewter hue ! Barefoot Dreams has done it again, people.
More mid-length open-front sweaters we love:
- Zella Amazing Cocoon Cardigan — originally $89, now $53 at Nordstrom!
- Vince Camuto Herringbone Cardigan — $99 at Nordstrom!
- Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan — starting at $22 on Amazon!
- ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Open Front Sweater — starting at $30 on Amazon!
- Urban CoCo Women's Drape Front Open Cardigan — $22 on Amazon!
- Hotouch Lightweight Crochet Cardigan — starting at $29 on Amazon!
Maxi Sweaters
Our Absolute Favorite: This is the type of boho knit which we love the most! Instead of going for a patterned sweater, which is fairly typical, this cardigan keeps it simple. It has a slouchy feel, is available in a solid shade and has a whimsical touch thanks to the tassels which ring true to the boho-chic aesthetic. Shoppers add that the extra long length makes it feel super luxurious. Divine!
More maxi open-front sweaters we love:
- Vince Camuto Open Stitch Duster — $109 at Nordstrom!
- Free People Hudson Maxi Cardigan — originally $198, now $109 at Nordstrom!
- Topshop Zebra Print Maxi Cardigan — originally $78, now $62 at Nordstrom!
- UGG Judith Long Cardigan — $148 at Nordstrom!
- Bluetime Women Floor Length Open Front Drape Cardigan — starting at $10 at Amazon!
- ZIWOCH Women's Long Cable Knit Cardigan — starting at $15 on Amazon!
