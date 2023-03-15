Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
OutThere Colorado

Reel Rock 17 Film Tour has connection to Colorado climbing community

By Spencer McKee,

5 days ago
Photo Credit: Guillem Puigros (iStock).

Coloradans interested in the sport of rock climbing should be sure to catch the Reel Rock 17 Film Tour, which features three films related to the sport.

One of this year's films, titled Resistance Climbing, features Tim Bruns, a 2014 graduate of Colorado College who spent time helping to document and build the climbing community in Palestine. This film is told from the perspective of Andrew Bisharat, a climber that traveled to Palestine to investigate his roots. Bruns accompanies him while "in conflict-torn Palestine, a diverse group of climbers finds community, solace and redemption." Read more about the film here.

Bruns' involvement isn't the only Colorado connection to the film. Founders of CityRock, a popular climbing gym in Colorado Springs, were also involved with Bruns' effort to build the climbing community in Palestine. In 2016, they traveled to Ramallah to help develop the country's first indoor climbing gym, Wadi Climbing.

Other films to be shown during the Reel Rock tour include DNA, which highlights a 29-year-old's effort to tackle one of the world's most difficult sport climbs, and Burning the Flame, which covers a duo's free ascent of 'The Nameless Tower' in Pakistan.

The Reel Rock 17 Film Tour will hit several Colorado spots in upcoming weeks, including Colorado Springs and Steamboat Springs on March 16, Ridgway on March 21, Denver on March 22, Fort Collins on March 23, Durango on March 27, Grand Junction on April 6, and Golden on May 12 and 13.

Find tickets here.

