West Monroe, LA
The News-Star

West Monroe grandmother dies in Monday night house fire

By Special to the News-Star,

5 days ago
State Fire Marshal deputies, in collaboration with the West Monroe Fire Department, have concluded their investigation into a house fire in West Monroe that claimed the life of a female resident.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, March 13, the West Monroe Fire Department responded to a report of a house firelocated in the 600 block of Wood Street. When firefighters arrived, they located an injured female outside who toldthem her grandmother was still inside. Firefighters rescued the 84-year-old woman from an upstairs bathroom. Shewas then transported to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she died hours later.

At this time, deputies have determined the fire began in the home’s sunroom in the area where a window unit waslocated. The cause of the fire has been determined as an electrical malfunction.

Deputies were able to confirm this home had working smoke alarms at the time of this fire that alerted thehomeowner to the danger. Deputies learned the homeowner was able to warn her granddaughter about the fire, who escaped by jumping from the second story of the home. It is unknown why the homeowner was then unable to make it out of the home as well.

