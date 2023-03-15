Open in App
Teaneck, NJ
The Bergen Record

Teaneck man, leader of NJ burglary ring, sentenced to 14 years in prison

By Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com,

5 days ago

A 39-year-old Teaneck man received a 14-year prison sentence Friday for his admitted role in a burglary ring, which the state has said was responsible for as many as 84 home invasions throughout New Jersey and southern New York, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Keith Perry, 39, pleaded guilty to promoting organized street crime in November and evaded charges that included conspiracy, theft and 17 counts of burglary, on which he was indicted by a grand jury the previous April.

Perry was suspected of leading the group, which police hunted throughout an expansive investigation involving more than 40 agencies that pieced together discrete burglaries across Morris, Bergen, Essex, Somerset, Hunterdon, Union, Passaic, Monmouth and Middlesex counties, authorities said.

Police broke up the alleged ring after noticing that several burglaries occurred in the afternoon or early evening, when the suspects forced their way inside through a doorway and stole cash and jewelry from the master bedroom, netting four defendants a reported half-million dollars in cash, jewelry and other valuables, the Attorney General's Office said at the time.

The burglars evaded authorities until Perry suffered a car crash and police discovered an item in his vehicle believed to have been taken during one of the crimes. He was arrested in April, along with Porsche Brown, 31, of Lodi, and Kay Brown, 24, of Paterson (unrelated to Porsche). Both pleaded guilty to burglary in July and were sentenced to non-custodial probation.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teaneck man, leader of NJ burglary ring, sentenced to 14 years in prison

