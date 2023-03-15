Best Stock to Buy: C3.ai vs. Coinbase vs. Carvana vs. DraftKings
By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA,
5 days ago
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) , Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) , Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) , and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have no shortage of upside. The challenge for these growth stocks is sustainability. They are all losing money on the bottom line at a time when investors are less tolerant of such losses. This video will determine which one of these growth stocks is the best one to buy now.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 13, 2023. The video was published on March 15, 2023.
Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
