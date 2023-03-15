Best Stock to Buy: C3.ai vs. Coinbase vs. Carvana vs. DraftKings

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) , Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) , Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) , and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have no shortage of upside. The challenge for these growth stocks is sustainability. They are all losing money on the bottom line at a time when investors are less tolerant of such losses. This video will determine which one of these growth stocks is the best one to buy now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 13, 2023. The video was published on March 15, 2023.

