Philon has been named Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year.

The Tigers are getting a star in Labaron Philon.

Philon, a four-star guard out of Mobile, Alabama, has been named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year - the third straight player from the Mobile area to have won the award.

Philon averaged over 35 points per game this season for Baker High School, scoring over a thousand points in total on the way to a regional title appearance.

ESPN National Director of Recruiting Paul Biancardi describes Philon as "a prolific scoring guard who loves to get out and attack the basket." Notes "His speed with the ball in the open floor allows him to get by defenders. Philon’s three-point shot has developed over the past six months, too, and his offensive game is best at a faster pace when he can transition defense into offense. He is dedicated to improving and has been a sterling example of a great teammate.”

He will join five-star guard Tahaad Pettiford and four-star center Peyton Marshall in Auburn's 2024 recruiting class.

