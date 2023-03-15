JuJu Smith-Schuster Reacts to Signing With Patriots

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is thrilled to join the New England Patriots organization.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is headed back East, signing a three-year deal with the New England Patriots.

After a Super Bowl season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith-Schuster is headed to his third NFL team, joining the Patriots with a deal worth $33 million. Moments after free agency officially opened, he expressed his emotions on the signing.

"Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have," Smith-Schuster tweeted, "thank you for believing in me!"

Smith-Schuster will head to New England as Jakobi Meyers leaves, signing a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Steelers' second-round pick caught 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season with the Chiefs.

As for Smith-Schuster's quarterback, while there have been rumors from time to time, the Patriots appear ready to keep Mac Jones as their quarterback this upcoming season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Nate Herbig Gets Raving Reviews

Bears Could Trade Chase Claypool

Steelers Next Signing Saves Free Agency

What Steelers Are Getting in Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson Wants to Wear No. 7 With Steelers

Report: Lamar Jackson Could Sit Out Season