JuJu Smith-Schuster Reacts to Signing With Patriots

By Noah Strackbein,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYj9o_0lKBTiYU00

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is thrilled to join the New England Patriots organization.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is headed back East, signing a three-year deal with the New England Patriots.

After a Super Bowl season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith-Schuster is headed to his third NFL team, joining the Patriots with a deal worth $33 million. Moments after free agency officially opened, he expressed his emotions on the signing.

"Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have," Smith-Schuster tweeted, "thank you for believing in me!"

Smith-Schuster will head to New England as Jakobi Meyers leaves, signing a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Steelers' second-round pick caught 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season with the Chiefs.

As for Smith-Schuster's quarterback, while there have been rumors from time to time, the Patriots appear ready to keep Mac Jones as their quarterback this upcoming season.

