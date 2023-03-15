Open in App
The Associated Press

Guess, Exxon fall; Smartsheet, SentinelOne rise

5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Credit Suisse Group AG, down 35 cents to $2.16.

The Saudi National Bank told news outlets that it would not inject more money into the struggling bank.

Smartsheet Inc., up $6.81 to $45.13.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

SentinelOne Inc., up $1.07 to $15.54.

The cybersecurity provider beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Guess Inc., down $1.11 to $20.16.

The clothing company’s profit forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Vacasa Inc., down 33 cents to 98 cents.

The vacation rental property management company gave investors a weak sales forecast.

Ebix Inc., down $1.85 to $14.42.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $5.32 to $101.62.

Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $2.53 to $35.51.

The copper mining company fell along with prices for the base metal.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial
Manhattan, NY11 hours ago
Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Trump’s call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
New York City, NY1 day ago
BeiGene Enters New Phase to Expand US Manufacturing and R&D Footprint in New Jersey
Hopewell, NJ43 minutes ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago
Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash
Park City, UT6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy