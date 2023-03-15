Former Jaguars first-round DT Taven Bryan joining Colts

One of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ bigger draft busts of the last decade is set to join a division rival.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Taven Bryan agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Bryan, 27, was the 29th overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft, but recorded only 5.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss in four seasons with the team. After the Jaguars declined to pick up his fifth-year option, Bryan hit free agency last year and joined the Cleveland Browns on a one-year, $4 million deal.

As a full-time starter with the Browns, Bryan recorded three sacks and two tackles for a loss.

The Colts defense allowed the fifth most points in the NFL during the 2022 season, although it didn’t help that the Indianapolis led the league in both interceptions thrown and fumbles lost. While only six teams allowed more rushing touchdowns than the Colts, the team also allowed the sixth fewest yards per carry.

With DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on the interior of the Indianapolis defensive line, Bryan will likely play a rotational role with the team.