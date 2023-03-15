Former Browns QB Jacoby Brissett Lands With new Team

Jacoby Brissett is heading to the Washington Commanders. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback will have plenty of fans still in Cleveland.

Last season the Cleveland Browns got everything they could have asked out of Jacoby Brissett. He proved to be a key off-season signing in the 11 games he started for the team. According to a report, Brissett has struck a deal with the Washington Commanders and he will be moving on.

It is a one-year deal worth up to $10 million for Brissett and he gets $8 million guaranteed.

Brissett, who had a one-year deal in Cleveland, will have a chance to play immediately with Sam Howell being the other quarterback in Washington. The signing makes a ton of sense as Brissett is a good locker-room guy and can serve as a nice mentor for a young quarterback.

Last season with the Browns, Brissett threw for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. It was the best 11-game stretch in Brissett's seven-year career.

Even though Brissett is heading to Washington, he will surely still have fans around in Cleveland. He was a well-liked player that game the team and fan base everything he had, keeping the Browns competitive when they were without Deshaun Watson.

