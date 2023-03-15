Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
AllBengals

Hayden Hurst Contract Details With Carolina Revealed

By Russ Heltman,

5 days ago

Cincinnati helped boost the tight end's career earnings.

CINCINNATI — Hayden Hurst got a nice payday from the Carolina Panthers.

Mike Garafolo reports the former Bengals tight end signed a three-year deal worth $21.75 million with $13 million fully guaranteed. Last year, Hurst played on a $3.47 million contract.

He notched 52 catches for 414 yards and 2 touchdowns. Decent, not great, numbers, but enough to show a rebuilding team he can steady a ship. Plus, Hurst was a nice locker-room presence

The big raise should be a good sign for free-agent tight ends: come to Cincinnati, and Joe Burrow will get you the bag.

C.J. Uzomah landed a nice contract last offseason as he laid the same mold Hurst filled. Many reasonable tight-end options remain on the market as Cincinnati reshapes that room.

Hurst joins former Bengals Vonn Bell, and Andy Dalton on the Panthers.

