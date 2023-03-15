OFFICIAL: Rams Trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey is out with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, he's taking his talents to South Beach and joining the Miami Dolphins.

The Los Angeles Rams are making a splash on the trade market just before free agency, trading All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, the team announced.

The two teams agreed to the deal on Sunday, with the deal becoming official on Wednesday afternoon.

In return for Ramsey, the Rams will receive a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77), and tight end, Hunter Long.

“Jalen has been instrumental in our team’s success during his time with the Rams and it was a privilege to be able to coach such an elite competitor and teammate,” said Rams Head Coach Sean McVay. “His versatility, intelligence, and leadership put him in a class of his own. We will always be grateful for his impact on our organization and for his efforts in the Los Angeles community.”

He took to social media to describe his feelings towards the deal ...

Ramsey came to the Rams in the middle of the 2019 season and was part of the Super Bowl-winning team in 2021. In 2022, despite the Rams' losing ways, Ramsey put up a strong statistical season. He started all 17 games for the Rams this past season, recording 88 tackles and tying a career-high with four interceptions. He also had two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery, and recorded his first-career sack before finishing the season with two of them.

Despite his success, many felt that Ramsey was having a "down" season , citing a lack of focus throughout the year.

Now, he finds potentially greener pastures in Miami as he teams up with Xavien Howard to form one of the elite cornerback duos in the NFL.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.