Vinton County, OH
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Hatfield's hard work pays off

By By Miles Layton Editor,

5 days ago



Vikings' junior Kelsie Hatfield has been selected to be a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. A longtime Vinton County High School Honor Roll student, Hatfield's top grades – 3.529 grade point average – earned her this notable achievement.

"I was very proud of myself. I’ve been working so hard to accomplish things like this and my hard work is starting to pay off with a price," she said.

The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

When Hatfield attended the NSHSS conference in mid March, she was presented a certificate and a tassel pin for her accomplishment.

"On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Kelsie has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence," said NSHSS Co-Founder and President James W. Lewis in a press release shared with the Vinton-Jackson Courier. "Kelsie is now a member of a unique community of scholars - a community that represents our very best hope for the future."

Founded in 2002, NSHSS has inducted over 2 million members from over 170 countries. NSHSS recognizes academic excellence among high-achieving scholars, offering a wide array of resources supporting transitions from high school to college, and college to career.

