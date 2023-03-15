Open in App
Ames, IA
See more from this location?
The Connection

Eyeing another deep run, Iowa State opens against Pitt

By Field Level Media,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2An4sA_0lKBK9Kr00

Iowa State got a later start on preparing for its first opponent in the NCAA Tournament compared to most.

The sixth-seeded Cyclones did not find out until Tuesday night that they will be facing No. 11 Pitt in the opening round of the Midwest Regional on Friday afternoon in Greensboro, N.C.

The Panthers advanced by defeating Mississippi State, 60-59, in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

"Our normal routine has been having two practices leading into the game," Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "We'll stay in that same routine and do what we need to do make sure we're getting our guys' bodies healed back up and fresh and feeling good before we embark on practice."

Otzelberger acknowledged that "it's a unique dynamic" not knowing your opponent right away, but added, "For us, it's still far more about what we do and who we need to be."

Iowa State (19-13) enters the tournament after an up-and-down final few weeks to the regular season.

The Cyclones lost four games in a row at the end of February before Otzelberger dismissed starting guard Caleb Grill, the team's third-leading scorer, for "a failure to meet program expectations."

Then came two victories against Baylor in a span of six days, the first win coming on the road and the second in the Big 12 tournament before Iowa State lost to Kansas in the semifinals.

"We've had a lot of great moments throughout the course of the year," said Otzelberger, who is trying to build on the success of a trip to the Sweet 16 in his first season last year.

Meanwhile Pitt (23-11) prevailed in the final seconds against Mississippi State in a game in which both teams' biggest lead was six points.

Nelly Cummings scored 15 points, Greg Elliott had 13, Blake Hinson added 12 and Nike Sibande, the ACC Sixth Man of the Year, provided all of the Panthers' bench points with 11.

The Bulldogs took a 59-58 lead on Tolu Smith's layup with 38 seconds left, but Pitt responded when Jamarius Burton, who was in foul trouble for much of the game, made a short jumper with 9.8 seconds left.

"He loves those moments," Panthers coach Jeff Capel said of Burton, a first-team All-ACC player. "He's done that all year."

The Bulldogs had multiple chances to regain the lead, but missed three shots in the final seconds to preserve Pitt's first NCAA Tournament victory since 2014.

"We got a little lucky," said Capel, the ACC Coach of the Year. "I'm so proud of these guys. They fought all year."

The Panthers overcame a 49-28 disadvantage in rebounds by being more productive than MSU in 3-point shooting (9 of 19 compared to 6 of 23) and free-throw shooting (9 of 15 to 5 of 7).

Pitt finished third in the ACC with a 14-6 conference record before defeating Georgia Tech in its first game in the ACC Tournament then losing to Duke in the quarterfinals.

The Panthers hope to have center Federiko Federiko, who missed Tuesday's game due to a knee injury, available on Friday.

--Field Level Media

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No. 3 Xavier beats No. 11 Pitt to advance to Sweet 16
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
No. 3-seed Xavier braces for stern test from No. 11 Pitt
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Iowa State vs Pittsburgh
Ames, IA2 days ago
Olivier Nkamhoua ties career best in points as No. 4 Tennessee ousts No. 5 Duke
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Students’ Thoughts on N.C. A&T Being an Open Campus
Greensboro, NC6 days ago
‘She was groomed’: Family relieved after abducted 13-year-old Texas girl found alive in North Carolina
Lexington, NC6 days ago
I-85 a busy corridor for human trafficking between Charlotte and Greensboro
Charlotte, NC6 days ago
Krispy Kreme scraps plans for Winston-Salem expansion
Winston-salem, NC5 days ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
2 juveniles shot while riding moped on Whittington Avenue, Greensboro Police say
Greensboro, NC5 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 29 northbound near East Cone Blvd in Greensboro, police say
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Who beat Warren Portis to death? | Greensboro police searching for answers in cold case
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Woman busted as raid finds 8 lbs. of heroin in North Carolina home, police say
Sanford, NC5 days ago
Man injured in downtown Winston-Salem shooting
Winston-salem, NC8 days ago
Woman dead after crashing into tree in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC5 days ago
Man wanted in armed robbery on West Florida Street in Greensboro, police say
Greensboro, NC8 days ago
North Carolina 12-year-old’s condition upgraded after she was shot, police say
Durham, NC7 days ago
Major grocer opening another new location in North Carolina
Durham, NC11 days ago
Popular Durham restaurant is relocating to Brightleaf Square
Durham, NC7 days ago
Car ran off I-40 ramp in Winston-Salem, driver killed, officials say
Winston-salem, NC8 days ago
Yes, you could see snowflakes Sunday morning
Greensboro, NC10 days ago
Former Page teacher faces new charges of statutory rape, indecent liberties
Greensboro, NC6 days ago
Durham police looking for man wanted in Friday shooting on Rochelle Street
Durham, NC7 days ago
Food Lion opens new location on North Main Street in Kernersville
Kernersville, NC5 days ago
1 dead after daytime shooting at Durham shopping center
Durham, NC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy