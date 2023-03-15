Open in App
Edenton, NC
The Daily Advance

First Christian to hold garage sale March 24-25

By From staff reports,

5 days ago

First Christian

First Christian Church will hold a garage sale and breakfast biscuits sale on Friday and Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Albemarle Chorale

The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.

Graham to visit

Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.

