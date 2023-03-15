Open in App
Boyd found guilty, sentenced to life without parole

By By Chris Day Multimedia Editor,

5 days ago

An Elizabeth City man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Pasquotank jury found him guilty of 1st degree murder.

Brandon Kason Boyd, 24, was found guilty of 1st degree murder in the death of the October 2020 shooting death of Kaleb Bilger.

Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett sentenced Boyd to life in prison without the chance of parole, the state’s mandatory sentencing for a conviction of 1st degree murder.

The jury also found Boyd guilty of felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Boyd’s trial began Monday with jury selection and continued Tuesday and Wednesday with testimony from an eyewitness and law enforcement personnel. Boyd, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, was represented by defense attorney Robert Slaughter III. District Attorney Jeff Cruden and Assistant District Attorney Monique Ferebee prosecuted the case for the state.

This is a developing story.

