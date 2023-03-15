BREAKING: Commanders Sign Browns Ex QB Jacoby Brissett; Sam Howell Competition?

Jacoby Brissett is now signing with the Washington Commanders after spending last season with the Cleveland Browns.

The Washington Commanders are giving Sam Howell some quarterback competition.

According to ESPN , the team is signing Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The move comes after the Commanders cut Carson Wentz in late February and Taylor Heinicke signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.

At 30 years of age, Brissett is departing his fourth NFL team after throwing for over 2,600 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns last year. Brissett started 11 games for the Browns while Deshaun Watson was serving his suspension for conduct detrimental to the league with his numerous sexual assault allegations.

Brissett's experience in several different offenses should be tremendously helpful for Howell and the Commanders. He's also been used in the past as a runner in short yardage situations, something Washington could also utilize as it commits to running the football.

It's unlikely a competition between Howell and Brissett would be an honest one, but at the end of the day, the elder veteran could be a good mentor for the younger quarterback and has proven he can hold his own water if needed to spot start.

His expected contract value of $5.4 million per year makes him an affordable option as well.

Now, the Commanders have checked off a big to-do item on their offseason list and can now look at other positions to add more depth to.

