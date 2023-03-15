Elementary students take a break with 'Staycation Day'

It’s the time of year when people begin to experience a little bit of cabin fever awaiting the first days of true spring weather.

Last week, students at McKinley Elementary School took a field trip to the tropics right in their own classrooms as part of the Staycation Day.

Principal Justin Kiel said throughout the year students get various breaks for holidays, teacher work days and more. The stretch between winter and spring break is the longest without a day off, however, and last year he and the staff decided to have a staycation day to give the students a little break from their normal routines and have some fun.

“It’s a good way to remind us all, including the adults, to have fun. Last year we started looking for a way we could add something in our day where we could still work on academics, but also focus on having fun,” he said. “Some of the staff mentioned how they had staycations at home over the weekend, so we rolled with that idea … It went great so we decided to do it again.”

Last year the staycation was pretty structured by administration with itineraries and activities, but this year Kiel and some of his staff decided to give the teachers and their classes more of a say in what their staycation would look like.

While each class and teacher decided on their own activities, Kiel said all the kids were encouraged to come to school last Wednesday in vacation attire.

“We had kids wearing Hawaiian shirts and sunglasses,” Kiel said. “It was great to see them all so excited, and the staff was happy to get involved and dress up, too. It was definitely a highlight of the year. Not only does everyone get a day to have fun, but the kids and class took ownership over the planning.”

Kindergarten Teacher Danika Brown had her students bring in a beach towel and they worked on activities coloring and writing about what their dream vacation would be. They also “danced on the beach,” learning the traditional Hawaiian Hula, before rounding out the day with popcorn and a movie.

“We traveled to Costa Rica in our imaginations and learned about otters from Katherine Applegate and her new book,” said Kate Siefert, second grade teacher. “One student also made a presentation about butterflies.”

Other classes took virtual field trips and tours of fun and exciting places around the world, yard games in the gymnasium, book reading, and one grade level had to pick out their teachers and staff from a lineup of the staff’s elementary pictures.

“Overall the day was a nice way for us to refocus and spend time being able to play and learn,” Kiel said. “I think it was also great for the kids to get together and focus on relationships and getting to know eachother better. We definitely plan to do this every year going forward.”