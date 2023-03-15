19-Year-Old Woman Killed In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex Identified

A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was in bed asleep, inside her apartment, Tulsa police said.

Someone fired several shots through a second floor bedroom window at the Cobblestone Apartments near 51st and Memorial, police said.

Braylee Owens was in bed asleep with her boyfriend when someone shot into their apartment, police said.

Police said they don't know if her apartment was the intended target.

Owens was shot in the head and the neck and later died at the hospital, police said.

Officers said her boyfriend wasn't hit and is one of the many people who called 911 about the shooting.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses and have been combing through surveillance video, trying to get a lead on the shooter.

TPD said they have specialty units in place like the crime gun unit and gang unit who work tirelessly to stop these senseless shootings.

"One of their main things to do is to stop these random ones, there's almost always, when you have these random shots fired, or you have a target and a person is randomly shooting that target, sometimes, a lot of times, doesn't get hit and it's an innocent bystander who doesn't really have anything to do with whatever beef or problem they had,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-Cops.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.