Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
JaguarReport

Jaguars Projected To Earn a 6th-Round Compensatory Pick for Arden Key

By John Shipley,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CtWn_0lKBCcwF00

The Jaguars might not lose Arden Key for nothing.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won't have pass-rusher Arden Key on their roster in 2023, but they could still earn a draft pick from his departure.

According to Over The Cap's Nick Korte, the Jaguars are projected to earn a 2024 sixth-round compensatory pick for Key after he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with $13 million in guarantees with the Tennessee Titans.

Key would be the third player to leave the Jaguars this offseason and earn Jacksonville a compensatory pick. The Jaguars are projected to earn a 2024 third-round compensatory pick for Jawaan Taylor after he signed a four-year, $80 million deal. As for Chris Manhertz, the Jaguars are projected to earn a 2024 seventh-round selection after he signed a two-year, $6 million deal.

Appearing in 20 games for the Jaguars, Key recorded 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

No pass-rusher was more efficient for the Jaguars in 2022 than Key. While playing mostly as a rotational player and sub-package edge rusher, Key led the Jaguars' defensive line and edge rushers in pass-rush win-rate and was second on the team in pressures and quarterback hits despite not being an every-down player. When injuries hit, it was Key who stepped up.

The last time the Jaguars were awarded a compensatory draft pick was in 2010 when they received a sixth-round (No. 203rd overall) selection. They would later use that pick on James Madison defensive back Scotty McGee. Since then, the Jaguars' mix of free agency spending and lack of quality free agents departing from the team has created an unlucky streak of zero compensatory picks.

"Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL management council," the NFL states.

"Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club."

Since the program's inception in 1994, the Jaguars have only received 19 total picks, among the fewest in the league in that span.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Florida Quickly Rises Into WR Braylon Staley's Top Schools
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4 best NFL free agents still available to round out Jaguars roster
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Emmitt Smith Has Words For NFL After Cowboys Release Ezekiel Elliott
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Woman to stand trial for deaths of state troopers struck on I-95 in March 2022
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Nuclear power plant leaks 400,000 gallons of radioactive water
Monticello, MN4 days ago
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars OL Coach Phil Rauscher Attends Matthew Bergeron's Pro Day
Jacksonville, FL13 hours ago
Lions players are going CRAZY after adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Detroit, MI1 day ago
2023 NFL Free Agency: Jaguars, Ravens Only Teams To Not Sign a New Player in First Week
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Arden Key: ‘I Felt Disrespected’ by Jaguars in Free Agency
Jacksonville, FL17 hours ago
Could the Addition of Calvin Ridley Outweigh the Jaguars' Offseason Losses?
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
2023 NFL Draft: Could Lukas Van Ness Be a Jaguars' Option at No. 24?
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Jacksonville man, 67, killed in head-on collision on Lem Turner Road
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Florida man arrested for drug possession on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, deputies say
Orange Park, FL16 hours ago
NYC Restaurant Shut Down Following Lawsuit Over Dead Rat in Delivery
New York City, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy