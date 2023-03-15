Texans Improve Run Defense With Sheldon Rankins Signing

The Houston Texans made their most significant signing of the offseason to date by landing veteran defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins on Wednesday.

Rankins is joining the Texans after a one-year stint with the New York Jets. He recorded 43 tackles, seven quarterback hits, and 3.0 sacks across 15 games.

The addition of Rankins will give the Texans a chance to improve their run defense, which gave up an average of 170.0 yards on the ground. Rankins posted a run defense grade of 67.5, which would have made the veteran defensive lineman Houston's top defender against the run during the 2022 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rankins also finished last season with a pass rush grade of 66.1.

"This defense and this scheme starts up front," defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "The more you can rush the passer with four and attack those guys and get after it, that takes the pressure off of the back end with some of those coverage elements you are talking about.”

Rankins began his career with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted the Louisville prospect in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has since recorded 191 career tackles, 23.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception throughout his career.

Rankins is the second defensive lineman Houston has added since the start of free agency. Monday morning, the Texans signed veteran defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, according to reports .

