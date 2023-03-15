Open in App
Reno, NV
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Reno-Gazette Journal

Preliminary Care Flight crash report issued; no new insight into cause

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBiVi_0lKB85PO00

A preliminary report looking at the fatal air ambulance crash that killed five people just south of Reno in February released no new information on what caused the plane to disintegrate midair.

The report, issued Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board, offered details about the Pilatus PC-12’s altitude and location of where pieces of the plane were found but didn’t paint a picture of what went wrong during the flight.

On Feb. 24, the Care Flight departed Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 9 p.m. and crashed 15 minutes later near Stagecoach, killing all five people aboard. Care Flight is a service of REMSA Health, and its aviation vendor is Guardian Flight.

In a press conference two days after the crash, federal investigators said the plane had broken up midair, with the right wing, horizontal stabilizer and elevator detaching. Parts of the wing were found 3/4 mile from the crash site.

According to the Wednesday report, a review of FAA archived voice communication showed the pilot contacted Oakland Air Route Traffic Control Center at around 9:08 p.m., where the pilot was advised of, and acknowledged, light to moderate turbulence.

Just minutes later, the plane began to fall — dropping about 8,000 feet in 30 seconds — before the aircraft's navigation tracking system went dark, according to the report.

No further transmissions such as a distress call were received from the pilot.

Killed were pilot Scott Walton, 46; nurse Ed Pricola, 32; paramedic Ryan Watson, 27; and patient Mark Rand, 69, and his wife Terri, 66, who were being transported to Salt Lake City. All were Reno residents except Walton, who was from Michigan.

Dan Rose, an aviation attorney representing relatives of the Rands, told The Associated Press he was disappointed by the lack of attention given in the report to weather conditions at the time.

The National Weather Service said it was snowing steadily when the flight left Reno, with winds around 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Visibility was under 2 miles with a cloud ceiling about 2,000 feet.

Rose said he thought the crash was “absolutely preventable,” noting that “the family would want the NTSB to look carefully" at the initial decision to fly at all during a storm.

According to Rose, Mark Rand's condition wasn't “life critical" when the decision was made to transfer him to another facility.

“It really starts with the decision to go in the first place, which never should have been made,” Rose previously told AP, shortly after he was retained by the Rand family. Rose is a former Navy pilot who has been litigating aviation cases for 25 years.

In a statement Wednesday, Guardian Flight said it was reviewing the preliminary report and assessing any “additional steps" to strengthen its safety protocols: “The safety and well-being of our patients and crew is our utmost priority and we will continue to make significant investments to bolster our commitment.”

NTSB officials have estimated it will be 12 to 18 months from the date of the accident before a final, more detailed report is released.

Rio Yamat of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Preliminary Care Flight crash report issued; no new insight into cause

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nevada State newsLocal Nevada State
Sparks business owner targeted in widespread scheme, wants to warn others
Sparks, NV7 days ago
The second richest person in Nevada
Incline Village, NV5 days ago
Gardnerville crash kills 1; hospitalizes another
Gardnerville, NV7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police Activity by a 7-Eleven in Reno
Reno, NV4 days ago
Another Tahoe store is red-tagged amid storm closures and collapsed roofs
Truckee, CA6 days ago
Crash at McCarran and Longley temporarily disables traffic light
Reno, NV7 days ago
Roads near Topaz Lake washed out by flood waters: ‘We need help’
Reno, NV5 days ago
Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 395 & Grant Avenue in Gardnerville
Gardnerville, NV7 days ago
Train hits, kills man in Sparks
Sparks, NV6 days ago
Caltrans working to patch crumbling US-50 in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe, CA7 days ago
Reno man arrested for theft of high-end items from Kings Beach home
Reno, NV4 days ago
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Stockton, CA4 days ago
Atmospheric river headed to Tahoe will renew chances of flooding, structural, travel issues
Truckee, CA7 days ago
Douglas County issues precautionary evacuation warning
Gardnerville, NV8 days ago
Lake Tahoe, Truckee school districts cancel or delay schools in response to winter storm
Truckee, CA7 days ago
What to know ahead of the next strong storm
Reno, NV7 days ago
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
Incline Village, NV10 days ago
Washoe County Sheriff's Office looking for residential burglary suspect
Sun Valley, NV9 days ago
Rainbows in Fernley a year after the disappearance of Naomi Irion
Reno, NV7 days ago
Jaw-Dropping Photos Show the Historic Snowpack in Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe, CA10 days ago
2 men found dead after murder-suicide inside Sparks residence, police say
Sparks, NV10 days ago
Nevada Humane Society in Reno waives adopt fee for dogs as shelter hits capacity
Reno, NV10 days ago
Morning Magic: The Best Breakfast in Reno – 2023
Reno, NV9 days ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Nevada
Reno, NV24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy