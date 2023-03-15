Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
San Francisco Examiner

“This needs to be an FBI investigation”

By Allyson AlekseyCraig Lee/The Examiner,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34P3Ll_0lKB80zl00
Matt Wayne, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, speaks at at town hall event in July 2022. Craig Lee/The Examiner

More money, more problems?

On Wednesday, the San Francisco School Board voted to allocate an additional $5.1 million toward fixing the school district’s payroll system — bringing the total cost of the troubling software to $30 million.

Is the additional money necessary, even after $8.8 million was approved to fix the system’s bugs no more than four months ago? Chris Clauss, an educator at George Washington High School, asked board commissioners, “Given the harm that has been caused by (the district’s payroll) system, and the ballooning expense, that’s a question you need to answer. If this doesn’t solve the problems, SFUSD will have spent over $30 million on this system. Again, is this worth it?”

Based on the district’s recommendation to approve, and a unanimous vote from commissioners, the money is necessary.

There are 43 “essential positions that we need to have in place to continue to move forward with this system,” Candi Clark, CEO of the Education Experts, an organization that provides finance solutions to educational agencies, told commissioners at the Wednesday meeting. “And (hiring) has been a challenge for a variety of different reasons. A lot of it stems around trying to find individuals willing to come and work for the district.”

“This is a daunting task. There are a lot of positions we need to fill,” she said.

The district needs more staff with experience in business services — specifically payroll, human resources, data testing, case management and system support — to “fix” the payroll system. The $5.1 million should help facilitate that, according to the contract between the San Francisco Unified School District and Infosys Limited, the company that implemented the EMpower system.

Clark warned, though, that the “pool for talent is thin.”

Educators and education leaders rebuffed the proposal.

“I am appalled to hear a request for more money. This company (Infosys) should not be given one more penny that takes away the integrity of the students and staff in this district,” said Virginia Marshall, chairperson of the Education Committee for the San Francisco Branch NAACP.

“This needs to be an FBI investigation — give this money to the teachers, to the custodians, to the people who have not been paid,” she said, in reference to the thousands of teachers and staff whose paychecks were affected by the system over its lifetime.

Superintendent Matt Wayne said that he knew the payroll system would be a challenge when he took the position — the system rolled out in January 2022 and he assumed control in July 2022. But, he said he did not know “the huge scope and depth of issues we’re facing.”

“I don’t know if I can expect the public’s trust just yet. Trust is something we are a way from earning. We are trying to earn that trust back,” he said.

“This is a hard vote. In (January 2022), I felt like I was being asked to approve a blank check. I don’t feel that way about (this contract amendment), I feel that there is a level of accountability here that didn’t exist before,” Commissioner Matt Alexander said. “I don’t expect the public to believe that yet. I share the extreme skepticism that has been expressed by the public.”

“We actually need this system if we want to keep paying our employees — we have to get this system working, it’s the only one we have,” he said.

Board member Lisa Weismann-Ward said she also shares “a level of confidence she didn’t feel before.”

“The reality is, we have to pay our educators and staff until this is stabilized. There are no other options. Not approving this puts us in a position where folks will endure significant harm,” she said.

Only one other district in the state uses the same payroll system as the San Francisco Unified School District uses currently, Clark said. Without naming that district, she said that it was a “difficult implementation” there with similar problems.

“It took seven to ten years for that system to be implemented (correctly). We don’t want to repeat that,” she told commissioners.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
San Francisco reparations proposal continues to stir controversy
San Francisco, CA12 hours ago
San Francisco Open to Giving Black Residents $5 Mil Each in Reparations
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
After Backlash, San Francisco NAACP Backtracks On Opposing $5 Million Cash Reparations Proposal
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oakland's new prosecutor tests voters' views of crime and punishment
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Postmaster describes ‘disturbing' rise in crimes against Oakland postal workers
Oakland, CA17 hours ago
San Francisco Reparations Committee Recommends $5 Million Payouts, $1 Homes
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
San Francisco NAACP Criticizes City's Handling of Reparations Plan
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Antioch Mayor Announces Acting City Manager Plus Other Tidbits
Antioch, CA2 days ago
Exclusive: Are You Eligible for $800 Monthly Direct Payments? Apply Now for Financial Assistance
Richmond, CA1 day ago
ACLU threatens legal action against Town
Los Gatos, CA3 days ago
Matt Haney names local hospital CEO as "Woman of the Year"
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Pregnant Woman and 2 Children Stabbed in California Attack: Cops
Antioch, CA19 hours ago
Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Says He Wants to Restore His Reputation
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Saturday Links: Ex-Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes Promises Judge She Won't Try to Flee U.S. (Again) Before Jail Sentence Starts
Antioch, CA2 days ago
‘Apparently, I Am the Wrong Kind of Black’: California Equity Director Fired for Viewpoint Diversity
Cupertino, CA5 days ago
US Postal Service Mail Carriers Attacked in Oakland
Oakland, CA12 hours ago
Fights at San Francisco's Stonestown mall draw attention
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Former San Francisco official's car break-in tweet draws backlash
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
What key SF hearing actually means for proposed $5M reparations payments
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
Black-Owned Eateries in Downtown Oakland Get a Boost a Special Customer Base: OSA Students
Oakland, CA19 hours ago
Man Hurt Following Shooting on Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Recount of Oakland mayor’s race is dead in the water
Oakland, CA5 days ago
California Prison Inmate Identified as Suspect in Solano County Cold Case Murder
Dixon, CA3 days ago
‘The couch vibrated.’ 3.0-magnitude quake rattles Northern California, geologists say
San Jose, CA19 hours ago
9 Silicon Valley Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
San Jose, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy