Forest Grove Police Log: Man hands off 'threatening' note at social gathering

Friday, Feb. 24

A caller reported their teenager was yelled and cursed at by a neighbor for watching them struggle to pull out of their parking spot in the ice, apparently in a manner of which the neighbor disapproved. No crime, and the caller was advised to talk to the property manager.

Police were called to a report of a naked man allegedly doing drugs in a store bathroom. On contact, police found the man was changing his clothes, but no evidence of any drug use. He left the location without incident.

Night shift officers spotted a man with an outstanding warrant in a shopping center parking lot. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Police responded to a dispute between neighbors over parking outside their residences. They were advised to leave each other alone, and officers assisted in mediating a compromise.

Saturday, Feb. 25

A caller reported multiple juveniles were lobbing snowballs at his house. Police spoke to the offending youths about making better choices.

A patrol officer stopped a driver for multiple moving violations, only to find she had an outstanding warrant from another county. She was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the wee hours of the morning. On contact, police found a couple engaged in a verbal dispute largely rooted in parties being tired and intoxicated. Both agreed to call it a night and go to bed.

Officers responded to a local business where a carload of young drivers mistook the establishment’s lawn for an unplowed parking lot, getting stuck and causing damage to the landscaping. Patrol pulled the vehicle out of the ruts and facilitated the exchange of insurance information.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Police were called to check on a man with a suitcase laying in the cold, wet weather, along the side of 19th Avenue. On contact, officers found he had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported an intoxicated woman was attempting to break into their apartment. Officers sorted out she was attempting to get to a family member’s unit in the same complex and assisted her in finding the correct door.

A caller reported a man was on their porch claiming to be lost. Officers spoke with the man and were able to glean enough information to provide transportation to his mother’s house.

Monday, Feb. 27

Police were called to a secondhand store where a man was reportedly doing drugs in the bathroom. On arrival, officers immediately detected the smell of someone smoking fentanyl. However, the subject was gone. The building was advised to keep the restroom closed and ventilate the premises.

Police responded to a report of a man located on the ground unconscious and non-responsive. Officers began CPR and called for medical. Unfortunately, the man did not survive.

A short while later, police were called to a different location where another man was found unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator (AED); he was transported to the hospital.

Police are investigating after a man acting erratically came into a social event hosted by a local civic club to deliver a threatening, angry note.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Police received reports that someone was walking through residential area driveways and pulling windshield wipers away from windows. Police found no damage to the vehicles, but they were unable to locate anyone in the area, nor any suspect information.

A caller requested police follow up with an individual posting morbid notes on social media regarding hopes for an accelerated demise of the individual’s parents. Officers spoke with the individual, who admitted that they were looking forward to their aging and dying but had no plans of speeding things up.

A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for a plethora of traffic violations along Pacific Avenue. The driver was found to be heavily intoxicated and subsequently arrested for DUII. They were lodged at the jail.

Wednesday, March 1

Officers are investigating after a car theft went awry. The vehicle was broken into and the ignition punched with a screwdriver. However, the attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect gone upon police arrival.

Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle along Oak Street, during which the driver fled on foot toward town. Forest Grove police assisted in containment and, with the combined efforts of both agencies, a K-9, a drone and a tip from a neighbor, the driver was ultimately located in a residence along 25th Avenue, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

A caller reported a man was loitering about a building stairwell in the middle of the night. Police contacted the man, who advised he was bringing a beer to a buddy, but the friend no longer felt like socializing. The man left the location on his own accord.