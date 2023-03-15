Open in App
Forest Grove, OR
See more from this location?
Beaverton Valley Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Man hands off 'threatening' note at social gathering

By Forest Grove Police Department,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaI11_0lKB7qcP00

Friday, Feb. 24

A caller reported their teenager was yelled and cursed at by a neighbor for watching them struggle to pull out of their parking spot in the ice, apparently in a manner of which the neighbor disapproved. No crime, and the caller was advised to talk to the property manager.

Police were called to a report of a naked man allegedly doing drugs in a store bathroom. On contact, police found the man was changing his clothes, but no evidence of any drug use. He left the location without incident.

Night shift officers spotted a man with an outstanding warrant in a shopping center parking lot. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Police responded to a dispute between neighbors over parking outside their residences. They were advised to leave each other alone, and officers assisted in mediating a compromise.

Saturday, Feb. 25

A caller reported multiple juveniles were lobbing snowballs at his house. Police spoke to the offending youths about making better choices.

A patrol officer stopped a driver for multiple moving violations, only to find she had an outstanding warrant from another county. She was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the wee hours of the morning. On contact, police found a couple engaged in a verbal dispute largely rooted in parties being tired and intoxicated. Both agreed to call it a night and go to bed.

Officers responded to a local business where a carload of young drivers mistook the establishment’s lawn for an unplowed parking lot, getting stuck and causing damage to the landscaping. Patrol pulled the vehicle out of the ruts and facilitated the exchange of insurance information.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Police were called to check on a man with a suitcase laying in the cold, wet weather, along the side of 19th Avenue. On contact, officers found he had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported an intoxicated woman was attempting to break into their apartment. Officers sorted out she was attempting to get to a family member’s unit in the same complex and assisted her in finding the correct door.

A caller reported a man was on their porch claiming to be lost. Officers spoke with the man and were able to glean enough information to provide transportation to his mother’s house.

Monday, Feb. 27

Police were called to a secondhand store where a man was reportedly doing drugs in the bathroom. On arrival, officers immediately detected the smell of someone smoking fentanyl. However, the subject was gone. The building was advised to keep the restroom closed and ventilate the premises.

Police responded to a report of a man located on the ground unconscious and non-responsive. Officers began CPR and called for medical. Unfortunately, the man did not survive.

A short while later, police were called to a different location where another man was found unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator (AED); he was transported to the hospital.

Police are investigating after a man acting erratically came into a social event hosted by a local civic club to deliver a threatening, angry note.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Police received reports that someone was walking through residential area driveways and pulling windshield wipers away from windows. Police found no damage to the vehicles, but they were unable to locate anyone in the area, nor any suspect information.

A caller requested police follow up with an individual posting morbid notes on social media regarding hopes for an accelerated demise of the individual’s parents. Officers spoke with the individual, who admitted that they were looking forward to their aging and dying but had no plans of speeding things up.

A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for a plethora of traffic violations along Pacific Avenue. The driver was found to be heavily intoxicated and subsequently arrested for DUII. They were lodged at the jail.

Wednesday, March 1

Officers are investigating after a car theft went awry. The vehicle was broken into and the ignition punched with a screwdriver. However, the attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect gone upon police arrival.

Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle along Oak Street, during which the driver fled on foot toward town. Forest Grove police assisted in containment and, with the combined efforts of both agencies, a K-9, a drone and a tip from a neighbor, the driver was ultimately located in a residence along 25th Avenue, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

A caller reported a man was loitering about a building stairwell in the middle of the night. Police contacted the man, who advised he was bringing a beer to a buddy, but the friend no longer felt like socializing. The man left the location on his own accord.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gresham Police tasing of homeless man in downtown sparks outrage
Gresham, OR14 hours ago
Police arrest 2nd shooter in Vancouver Safeway shooting
Vancouver, WA19 hours ago
Cowlitz County Man Charged in Shaken-Baby Death
Longview, WA20 hours ago
Pair arrested at Hendon house after brief standoff
Portland, OR1 day ago
Tillamook Police Arrest Suspect in Accident, Resisting Arrest at Fred Meyer March 17th
Tillamook, OR3 days ago
Monday in Portland: Woman arrested after allegedly trying to strangle dinner hosts in NE Portland
Portland, OR17 hours ago
Tires of stolen truck spiked, driver arrested in NE Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
PPB: Multiple downtown shootings have police seeking suspects, victims
Portland, OR2 days ago
2 shootings within minutes in Old Town; 1 critically injured
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland police employee, husband arrested in connection with 2021 homicide
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland police explain why they couldn't respond to Lloyd Center street takeover Saturday night
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Police search for missing Vancouver mother and daughter
Vancouver, WA23 hours ago
Deputies looking for missing and endangered Canby woman
Canby, OR9 hours ago
Portland police employee arrested in connection to unsolved 2021 murder
Portland, OR3 days ago
Man gets life in prison for deadly Salem hotel shooting
Salem, OR2 days ago
Driver arrested on manslaughter, DUI charges after fatal TV Highway pedestrian crash
Portland, OR3 days ago
Oregon Police Confirms, 1 Dead, 3 injured from 2-vehicle Crash in Lincoln County
Salem, OR3 days ago
Pedestrian killed in Aloha crash early Friday morning, driver arrested
Aloha, OR3 days ago
Man sentenced to life for 2021 murder, attempted murder
Salem, OR2 days ago
1 injured in apartment fire in Happy Valley
Happy Valley, OR1 day ago
Oregon Man Convicted of illegally Shooting ‘elk fever’
Nehalem, OR4 days ago
Authorities: 2 massive marijuana operations busted in Lane County
Portland, OR3 days ago
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
Salem, OR4 days ago
Two Suspects Named in Houston Killings of Oregon Cannabis Entrepreneurs
Houston, TX1 day ago
ODOT completes battery of improvements to Cornelius Pass Road
Hillsboro, OR16 hours ago
You Stupid MFs Can't Even Drive a 30mph Corner
Portland, OR2 days ago
ODOT to lower speed on portion of Hall Boulevard Monday
Tigard, OR3 days ago
City of Portland to remove hundreds of lampposts from parks due to safety issues
Portland, OR3 days ago
Wapato Lake refuge grand opening attracts hundreds
Gaston, OR11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy