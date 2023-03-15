This Hot Pink Furniture Flip is Giving Serious Lisa Frank Vibes

Ever wish you lived in a rainbow fairy land? It might be difficult to do (and kind of expensive), but you can always settle for some fun pops of color here and there, right? That's exactly what this DIYer did with a dresser she decided to try out a fun and funky flip on.

The talented @graceful_designs_diy began with a thrifted dresser that had seen much better days. Before its major transformation, it was old, faded, and in dire need of some TLC. It had some cherry hues in it already, but it desperately needed someone to come along and breathe new life into it.

That's when @graceful_designs_diy came through with some white paint and primer and got to work. She had applied primer , then the white paint to cover up the strange coloring and undertones. But what she did next will blow your mind...if you're not into colors, anyway.

She added a glossy layer of the hottest pink paint you've ever seen to the dresser, which popped like it had just come out of a Lisa Frank fever dream. But it wasn't complete without some fun gold accents on the drawer handles.

When finished, the dresser looked like it had been part of some sort of pop art installation. It had been transformed into the statement piece it had always been meant to be!

Imagine doing this with another dresser with colors like bright purple or blue. The effects just might take you by surprise with how much you love it! Excuse us while we stare at the pink for a while.

