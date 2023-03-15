Kansas City
Kansas City's dog-friendly guide
5 days ago
Round of a-paws, please. From membership groups like Kansas City Dog Club to spoiling your pup with royal treatments at The Pet Ranch , Kansas City has a lot of love for our canine compatriots.
Whether you’re in need of a drinking paw-tner at a local brewery, a shopping buddy, or just dining companion, well bone appétit . This guide has 50+ dog-friendly spots around the metro.
Pro tip: You can use BringFido to find more dog-friendly restaurants, pet-friendly hotels and events, too.
Strange Days Brewing Co. , 316 Oak St., KCMO | The covered patio is great, but you’ll find pups chilling underfoot in the taproom as well.
Border Brewing Company , 512 E. 18th St., KCMO | Dogs are regulars at this Crossroads brewery — either in the taproom or outside in the beer garden.
Honorable mentions (enclosed outdoor seating):
Fence Stile Vineyards, Winery & Distillery , 31010 W. 124th St., Excelsior Springs, MO | Dogs are welcome on the grounds.
Pirtle Winery , 502 Spring St., Weston, MO | Pups can keep owners company during wine tasting tours.
Honorable mentions:
Chicken N Pickle , 1761 Burlington St., North Kansas City, MO | Lunch and dinner | Pick(le) up a bucket of bags for cornhole, or grab a covered table with your pup.
Mixed Mutt Creamery , 2001 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO | Ice cream | Cold nose getting colder. Spoil your pet and yourself with both animal and human-friendly ice cream.
Velo Garage and Tap House , 1403 Swift St., North Kansas City, MO | This beer and pizza spot doubles as a bike shop and triples as a dog paradise (its enclosed patio is huge and includes yard games).
Brick House , 400 E 31st St., KCMO | Bar bites, drink specials, and a huge enclosed patio are all calling your dog’s name.
Thou Mayest , 412 Delaware St., KCMO | Bring your pup inside for coffee, pastries, and a full bar.
Honorable mentions (outdoor seating):
Crossroads Hotel , 2101 Central St., KCMO | The $40 Woof Package includes bed and bowl, Three Dog Bakery treats, and a single pass to Bar K.
Hotel Indigo , two locations | One pet is allowed per room with a $75 fee.
See this extensive list for other overnighter policies.
Zona Rosa , KCMO | Have fun at North Park, dine on a patio, or stop inside stores like Dick’s, known for welcoming dogs.
Legends Outlets , KCK | Chill on the turf lawn or wander the array of shops (individual store policies vary).
The Shops of Prairie Village , 6920 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS | Your pup will be pleased with places like On The Ball, Pet People, and even Scratch Gourmet Kitchen.
Leawoof Dog Park , 106th Street + Lee Boulevard, Leawood, KS | Shade trees, benches, and an obstacle course (with small and large dog sides).
Swope Park Off-Leash Dog Park , 5051 E. Gregory Blvd., KCMO | Five acres, big/small dog areas, dog/people water fountains, and plenty of trees.
Waggin’ Trail Off-Leash Dog Park , 432 E. 32nd Ave., North Kansas City, MO | DYK? The path on the little dog side is shaped like a bone.
West Terrace Dog Park , 750 Pennsylvania Ave., KCMO | This members-only dog park ($50/year) offers sweeping views of KCK, the River Market, and the Missouri River.
Penn Valley Off-Leash Dog Park , 2900 Wyandotte St., KCMO | This four-and-a-half-acre area opened in 2004 as the city’s first dedicated dog park.
Platte Landing Dog Park , 300 S. Main St., Parkville, MO | Adjacent to English Landing Park along the Missouri River, Platte Landing has five acres of separated dog park.
Happy Tails Park , 1251 SE Ranson Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO | Featuring agility equipment and kids’ playgrounds.
Liberty Dog Park , 901 S. La Frenz Rd., Liberty, MO | Obstacles, benches, water spigots, and a fire hydrant make this the perfect Northland spot for Spot.
Lake Jacomo , Jackson County, MO | 27.5 miles of multi-use trails sprawl across deep woods, limestone bluffs, and lakeside views.
Cedar Lake Park , Olathe, KS | This 57-acre community park includes a beautiful waterfall just beyond the dam.
Mill Creek Streamway Park , 19425 Wilder Dr., Shawnee, KS | This a linear park has approximately 17 miles of pedestrian and bicycle trails.
Blue River Parkway , KCMO | Splish splash with your doggo through the shallow spots and enjoy semi-difficult trails once you cross to the other side.
Hidden Valley Park , 4029 Bellaire Ave., KCMO | A three-mile loop, perfect for that quick afternoon outing (with optional offshoots to elongate your stay).
Longview Lake Trail , 9898 Longview Rd., KCMO | An out-and-back paved trail providing scenic views from the bluffs above Little Blue River.
Indian Creek Trail , metro-wide | 26 miles of paved trail spans from KCMO to Olathe.
Trolley Track Trail , KCMO | 6 miles of crushed rock will take you from the Plaza down through Brookside and Waldo.
Bonus : Urban Hikes KC | Explore urban neighborhoods with walking tour guides ( double check if your particular hike is dog-friendly . Ours was .)
