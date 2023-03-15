Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City's dog-friendly guide

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7qfE_0lKB4SWS00

All of these recommendations are Ollie approved. | Photo by Sarah Schulte

Round of a-paws, please. From membership groups like Kansas City Dog Club to spoiling your pup with royal treatments at The Pet Ranch , Kansas City has a lot of love for our canine compatriots.

Whether you’re in need of a
drinking paw-tner at a local brewery, a shopping buddy, or just dining companion, well bone appétit . This guide has 50+ dog-friendly spots around the metro.

Pro tip: You can use BringFido to find more dog-friendly restaurants, pet-friendly hotels and events, too.

Breweries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5iZL_0lKB4SWS00

Neville the dog sits smiling at Casual Animal Brewing. | Photo by @neville_wasabi.

Casual Animal Brewing Company , 1725 McGee St., KCMO | With the beers named after animals and giant murals of beasties, your dog will fit right in.

Strange Days Brewing Co. , 316 Oak St., KCMO | The covered patio is great, but you’ll find pups chilling underfoot in the taproom as well.

Border Brewing Company , 512 E. 18th St., KCMO | Dogs are regulars at this Crossroads brewery — either in the taproom or outside in the beer garden.

Honorable mentions (enclosed outdoor seating):

Wineries + Cideries

Somerset Ridge Vineyard & Winery , Martin City + Paola locations | Their Lucky Dog hard cider says it all.

Fence Stile Vineyards, Winery & Distillery , 31010 W. 124th St., Excelsior Springs, MO | Dogs are welcome on the grounds.

Pirtle Winery , 502 Spring St., Weston, MO | Pups can keep owners company during wine tasting tours.

Honorable mentions:
  • KC Wineworks , 1829 McGee St., KCMO | Dogs are welcome on the covered patio.
  • Amigoni Urban Winery , 1505 Genessee St., KCMO | There’s a micro-patio around the side perfect for the pup.
  • KC Wine Co. , 13875 S. Gardner Rd., Olathe, KS | Check its events for specific dog-friendly weekends.

Restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7YzA_0lKB4SWS00

“Mom, put me down so I can play with my friends.” | Photo by Sarah Schulte

Bar K , 501 Berkley Pkwy., Kansas City, MO | Brunch, lunch, and dinner with a full bar and beer garden — all this tasty food pairs nicely with the 2-acre dog park to give your pup plenty of playtime.

Chicken N Pickle , 1761 Burlington St., North Kansas City, MO | Lunch and dinner | Pick(le) up a bucket of bags for cornhole, or grab a covered table with your pup.

Mixed Mutt Creamery , 2001 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO | Ice cream | Cold nose getting colder. Spoil your pet and yourself with both animal and human-friendly ice cream.

Velo Garage and Tap House , 1403 Swift St., North Kansas City, MO | This beer and pizza spot doubles as a bike shop and triples as a dog paradise (its enclosed patio is huge and includes yard games).

Brick House , 400 E 31st St., KCMO | Bar bites, drink specials, and a huge enclosed patio are all calling your dog’s name.

Thou Mayest , 412 Delaware St., KCMO | Bring your pup inside for coffee, pastries, and a full bar.

Honorable mentions (outdoor seating):
Check out our list of aesthetic patios for more dog-friendly options.

Hotels

Aloft Hotel , multiple locations | Dogs are gifted a complimentary bag of treats, plus a bed and a bowl.

Crossroads Hotel , 2101 Central St., KCMO | The $40 Woof Package includes bed and bowl, Three Dog Bakery treats, and a single pass to Bar K.

Hotel Indigo , two locations | One pet is allowed per room with a $75 fee.

See this extensive list for other overnighter policies.

Shopping Centers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BegRT_0lKB4SWS00

Dogs are welcome at Scratch Gourmet Kitchen in The Shops of Prairie Village. | Photo via LM Connect

Country Club Plaza , KCMO | Adjacent to Mill Creek Park and Brush Creek, the Plaza provides several options for patio-style relaxation; plus, Three Dog Bakery is a great place to shop for your furry friend.

Zona Rosa , KCMO | Have fun at North Park, dine on a patio, or stop inside stores like Dick’s, known for welcoming dogs.

Legends Outlets , KCK | Chill on the turf lawn or wander the array of shops (individual store policies vary).

The Shops of Prairie Village , 6920 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS | Your pup will be pleased with places like On The Ball, Pet People, and even Scratch Gourmet Kitchen.

Dog Parks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oySk_0lKB4SWS00

Layla loves a good fetch sesh at Shawnee Mission | Photo by Amanda Muney

Shawnee Mission Park Off-Leash Area , 7900 Renner Rd., Shawnee, KS | Fields, trails, and a beach — oh my .

Leawoof Dog Park , 106th Street + Lee Boulevard, Leawood, KS | Shade trees, benches, and an obstacle course (with small and large dog sides).

Swope Park Off-Leash Dog Park , 5051 E. Gregory Blvd., KCMO | Five acres, big/small dog areas, dog/people water fountains, and plenty of trees.

Waggin’ Trail Off-Leash Dog Park , 432 E. 32nd Ave., North Kansas City, MO | DYK? The path on the little dog side is shaped like a bone.

West Terrace Dog Park , 750 Pennsylvania Ave., KCMO | This members-only dog park ($50/year) offers sweeping views of KCK, the River Market, and the Missouri River.

Penn Valley Off-Leash Dog Park , 2900 Wyandotte St., KCMO | This four-and-a-half-acre area opened in 2004 as the city’s first dedicated dog park.

Platte Landing Dog Park , 300 S. Main St., Parkville, MO | Adjacent to English Landing Park along the Missouri River, Platte Landing has five acres of separated dog park.

Happy Tails Park , 1251 SE Ranson Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO | Featuring agility equipment and kids’ playgrounds.

Liberty Dog Park , 901 S. La Frenz Rd., Liberty, MO | Obstacles, benches, water spigots, and a fire hydrant make this the perfect Northland spot for Spot.

Trails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbcR9_0lKB4SWS00

Get your feet wet by visiting Blue River Parkway. | Photo by KCtoday

Wyandotte County Lake , KCK | Explore 19 miles of natural earth trail with picturesque lake views, campgrounds, and even a hidden mini beach.

Lake Jacomo , Jackson County, MO | 27.5 miles of multi-use trails sprawl across deep woods, limestone bluffs, and lakeside views.

Cedar Lake Park , Olathe, KS | This 57-acre community park includes a beautiful waterfall just beyond the dam.

Mill Creek Streamway Park , 19425 Wilder Dr., Shawnee, KS | This a linear park has approximately 17 miles of pedestrian and bicycle trails.

Blue River Parkway , KCMO | Splish splash with your doggo through the shallow spots and enjoy semi-difficult trails once you cross to the other side.

Hidden Valley Park , 4029 Bellaire Ave., KCMO | A three-mile loop, perfect for that quick afternoon outing (with optional offshoots to elongate your stay).

Longview Lake Trail , 9898 Longview Rd., KCMO | An out-and-back paved trail providing scenic views from the bluffs above Little Blue River.

Indian Creek Trail , metro-wide | 26 miles of paved trail spans from KCMO to Olathe.

Trolley Track Trail , KCMO | 6 miles of crushed rock will take you from the Plaza down through Brookside and Waldo.

Bonus : Urban Hikes KC | Explore urban neighborhoods with walking tour guides ( double check if your particular hike is dog-friendly . Ours was .)
