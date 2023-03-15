Lawyer: Two separate errors in voter ID case are before high court

(The Center Square) – A trial court’s decision to invalidate North Carolina’s voter identification law “is unsound both legally and factually,” an attorney for lawmakers argued at a rehearing of Holmes v. Moore on Wednesday.

“Legally, the trial court made two separate related errors: it flipped the burden of proof and it failed to afford the General Assembly a presumption of good faith,” Pete Patterson, representing lawmakers, told justices of the state Supreme Court. “Factually, the record in this case does not support a finding of racially discriminatory intent under any potentially applicable standard of review.”

The case centers on the state’s Republican-backed voter ID law that was crafted by the General Assembly and approved by 55% of nealry 3.7 million voters in a 2018 constitutional amendment.

On Dec. 16, the court along party lines, 4-3 Democrats, voted to invalidate the law. The majority opinion said it was unconstitutional because it discriminates against minority voters; provisions were made for free IDs. This came about a month after an Election Day shutout by Republican justice candidates set the 2023 bench in a 5-2 majority for the GOP.

A motion to rehear the case was filed. There is not timeline set for a decision. A separate federal case is pending.

Patterson highlighted multiple factual errors in the trial court’s ruling, errors he said were repeated in the Supreme Court’s opinion. Regardless, the trial court repeatedly drew bad faith inferences about the Legislature’s intent behind the law, “when good faith inferences were just as available, if not more available,” he said.

Patterson discussed how lawmakers crafted the legislation from a South Carolina law that was approved by the courts, then made it more voter protective. Lawmakers included free IDs for voters, and also provided a means for those without to cast a ballot, then return within 10 days with an ID to cure their ballot, he said.

Patterson also noted that five Democrats voted for the bill, including four in its final form.

“The plaintiffs have not demonstrated any array of ID that would produce a narrower racial disparity,” Patterson said. “As far as the evidence in this case shows, (lawmakers) enacted a voter ID law with the narrowest possible racial disparity.”

Paul Brachman, attorney for the plaintiffs, argued justices should leave in place the December decision . He explained why he believes the trial court applied the proper criteria to find the law unconstitutional.

“The standard on rehearing affords the judgment all inferences of correctness,” he said.

Brachman argued that the presumption of good faith by lawmakers disappeared when the court found they acted with improper discriminatory intent, “and (their) justifications for the law have to be judged without the presumption in place, and have to be judged to determine whether the law would have been enacted but for the discriminatory intent.”

“That’s exactly what the trial court did,” he said.

Justice Trey Allen clarified the trial court’s order did not reference the presumption of good faith.

He also posed the question: “What’s the direct evidence in the record that the legislators who voted for (the law) intended it to be discriminatory?”

Brachman acknowledged there is nothing in the record that expressed a direct intent to discriminate.

The case is one of two reheard by the state Supreme Court this week that could have significant impacts on voters in future elections.

In another on Tuesday , Harper v. Hall, justices revisited a December decision by the outgoing Democratic majority to reject lawmakers’ second attempt to map the state’s 14 districts for the U.S. House of Representatives over alleged unconstitutional gerrymandering and to substitute a map created by three special masters.

The then-Democratic majority also struck down the state Senate map used in the 2022 election, but upheld the state House map.