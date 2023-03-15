Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

YSL Trial: Defendant wants to represent himself in gang case

By Jozsef Papp - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Shaddi Abusaid - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L19Xi_0lKB4FIF00

One of the 14 defendants standing trial in the sweeping gang case against rapper Young Thug and his alleged associates wants to represent himself.

Attorney Gina Bernard, who represents Jayden Myrick, filed a motion Wednesday asking the judge to schedule a hearing to determine if her client is competent to represent himself during the lengthy trial. Myrick told his attorney Wednesday morning that he wants to exercise that right, Bernard wrote.

Bernard, who works as a public defender, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she had to make the court aware of her client’s request and that a hearing on the matter would likely be held at a later date.

Man convicted of all counts in country club murder

Myrick faces five charges, including conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, attempted murder, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity. According to an indictment, Myrick and two other defendants tried to “shank” rival rapper YFN Lucci in February 2022 in the Fulton County Jail.

YSL trial: Attorney pushes for mistrial after leaked interrogation video

The 22-year-old is already serving life without parole after he was convicted in October of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and 13 other counts in the July 2018 shooting of Christian Broder outside an Atlanta country club.

During that trial, Myrick said he became affiliated with a street gang as a child and had ties to YSL and the Nine Trey Gangsters, but currently identifies as a member of “4PF.” On the stand, Myrick said he was groomed by older gang members starting when he was just 9 or 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibgux_0lKB4FIF00

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

“I was too young to get jumped in,” Myrick told prosecutor Chris Sperry when asked about his ties to the Bloods-affiliated Nine Trey Gangsters. “But as I grew older, I was like family to them.”

Judge dismisses civil suit after wedding guest shot to death

He said during the murder trial that he met Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, on numerous occasions and that the popular rapper attended one of his hearings to show support.

The YSL indictment, which was handed up last May, initially named 28 defendants. Of those, eight took plea deals and six had their cases severed because they were either not in custody or didn’t have attorneys representing them.

The lengthy jury selection process began in January and is expected to continue for several months.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
‘I never moved in it’: Meek Mill selling Atlanta-area 8 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom mansion
Atlanta, GA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Convicted Jan. 6 defendant wants to sell his guns
Washington, DC3 days ago
Jury convicts 3 men of murder in rapper XXXTentacion’s death
Deerfield Beach, FL19 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Judge denies suppression motion for defendant charged with having over 100 pounds of cocaine, $1 million in cash
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
Eric Holder Jr. Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for the Murder of Nipsey Hussle
Los Angeles, CA26 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Hurricane Chris’ Lawyer Compares Man Rapper Killed to Friday Character Deebo at Trial – Report
Shreveport, LA11 days ago
Petition to keep ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor behind bars
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
Execution of Texas death row inmate who cut out his eyes delayed after concerns about his mental state
Sherman, TX13 days ago
Rapper Kay Flock Indicted On Federal Racketeering Conspiracy Charges
Bronx, NY25 days ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Alex Murdaugh’s brother: convicted killer ‘not telling the truth’ about double murders
Islandton, SC13 days ago
Georgia man who beat opponent to death during card game gets life sentence
Bowdon, GA4 days ago
Hurricane Chris Uses “Deebo Defense,” Acquitted On Murder Charges
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
NYC court hearing over Anna Delvey lawsuit thrown into chaos after ambulance called for her ex-lawyer
New York City, NY10 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy