PUBLIC NOTICE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park will be holding a public hearing before voting on adoption for its first Community Energy Plan. The public hearing will take place during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Mayor and Council at 6:30 PM on March 20, 2023, which will be held at the Prospect Park Municipal Building at 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ 07508.

The Community Energy Plan (CEP), which was previously presented by the Borough’s Planning Consultant, DMR Architects, at a Special Meeting of the Mayor and Council on February 6, 2023. The CEP was prepared by DMR on behalf of the Borough using a $25,000 grant awarded to the Borough in June of 2022 through the New Jersey Board of Public Utility’s Community Energy Planning Grant Program. The CEP identifies initiatives and programs that the Borough desires to implement over a three to five year period to expand local production of renewable energy, reduce energy costs for residents and businesses in the Borough, and improve quality of life for Borough residents, while advancing the goals and objectives of New Jersey’s 2019 Energy Master Plan.

DMR Architects will be present at the meeting to answer any questions from the public regarding the plan and its contents.

Intashan Chowdhury, MPA

Borough Administrator




