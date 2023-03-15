Open in App
Washington, DC
106.7 The Fan

Commanders sign QB Jacoby Brissett

By Chris Lingebach,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7kRq_0lKAxRDU00

The Washington Commanders are expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacoby Brissett, ESPN's Dianna Russini is reporting.

Brissett's deal with the Commanders is for one year, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times adds. It will be worth up to $10 million with $8 million of that guaranteed, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Brissett, 30, was originally a third-round pick (91st overall) by the New England Patriots in 2016.

Brissett spent the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns, passing for 2,608 yards (64 completion percentage with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Prior to that, he's had stints in Miami (2021), Indianapolis (2017-2020) and New England (2016). He's thrown for 10,350 yards, 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in his seven-year NFL career.

