‘I Tried the New Starbucks Spring Cold Brew Flavor and It’s 10/10 Giving Cinnamon Roll in a Cup'

Do NOT sleep on this bakery case-inspired bev from the 'bucks.

Starbucks devotees are rushing to redeem their stars after the company announced its spring lineup of flavors including the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, which will be available year-round. Beverage Developer Erin Marinan says baking flavors like salted caramels and sticky buns inspire the new drink, elevating the already fan-favorite flavor of caramel to a new level.

Read on to find out everything you should know about the Starbucks Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew , including how to order one and customize the recipe to your liking.

What is in the Starbucks Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew?

Starbucks uses its nitro cold brew as a base for the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew. Cold brew differs from regular iced coffee in terms of the brewing process—Starbucks makes their cold brew by slow-steeping beans for 20 hours, then infusing it with nitrogen as it pours from the tap (hence the “nitro”). The result is a creamier, sweeter, less bitter-tasting brew than your typical cold coffee. Starbucks also says the nitrogen infusion “creates microbubbles, giving the coffee a cascading, frothy texture” that has a rich, creamy head of foam. And there's no ice in this one to get in the way of your experience. The nitro cold brew is mixed with two pumps of cinnamon caramel syrup and is topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and cinnamon dolce sprinkles.

Cinnamon Sweet Cream Cold Foam Courtesy of Jessica Wrubel

What are the nutrition stats for the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew?

If you’re watching your caffeine, this may not be the drink for you as the cold brew has more milligrams of caffeine due to the intricate steeping process compared to iced coffee (265 mg vs. 165 mg in a grande). It also has a considerable amount of calories—a grande clocks in at 250 calories and 32 grams of sugar (fewer calories than the actual cinnamon roll at Starbies, but the exact same amount of sugar!).

How to order the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew at Starbucks

Ordering the new drink is easy since it’s a standard menu item but to try out this new version, make sure to order the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew as Starbucks also offers a slightly different version with regular (non-nitro) cold brew. Also keep in mind that this nitro bev only comes in two sizes, tall (12 oz.) and grande (16 oz.). If you’re dairy-free but still want to try out a version of this drink, Starbucks says you can request your cold foam be made with non-dairy milk but it won’t have the same texture as the regular cold foam. If you want to lessen the grams of sugar, you can play around with one pump of cinnamon caramel syrup (in the grande), or omit it entirely. And if you’re feeling fancy, ask for the cup to be drizzled with a little bit of caramel on the inside, or on top.



How to Make the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew at Home

Finding ready-made cold brew concentrate is easy, or you can steep your own to start. TikTok creators have been hacking the nitro aspect of this brew by using a simple kitchen tool—a gourmet whipped cream canister with nitro cartridges. After letting it sit for five minutes, pour your brew into a glass and make your cold foam—using a handheld frother , mix together sweet cream with caramel and cinnamon syrups. Pour the foam over the nitro and top with cinnamon and/or a caramel drizzle.

What does the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew taste like?

The commercial for the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew says it’s “delightfully smooth,” and they’re not wrong. It was delightfully smooth. It had that classic silky-nitro feel and I detected zero bitterness from the beans. In fact, there was a hint of bright, fruity undertones in the brew itself and it paired so perfectly with the creamy cloud of cinnamon-swirled sweet cream cold foam. I thought the nitro cold brew had a really pleasant aftertaste and wasn’t sour like so many iced coffees (or even poorly done cold brews) can be.

Starbucks definitely delivered on the idea of a caramelly cinnamon roll in a cup, although I would add an extra sprinkle of cinnamon on top if I were to order it again to really make the flavor pop. I also didn’t think that (even with 32 grams of sugar) it was cloyingly sweet. The cinnamon sweet cream cold foam was perfection. It wasn’t too heavy and didn’t leave a greasy film in my mouth as some cream-based drinks or toppings tend to do. In fact, the foam was my favorite part and I couldn’t get enough of it. The cinnamon caramel flavor was a bit more pronounced here and the texture was almost like melted sweet cream ice cream mixed with fluffy cotton candy.

Next time, I would try incorporating it into the cold brew a bit instead of leaving it to enjoy at the end, although it was a nice little surprise at the bottom.

Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew Courtesy of Jessica Wrubel

You can order the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew at Starbucks stores nationwide beginning this month for around $5.75 for a grande and $5.25 for a tall.

