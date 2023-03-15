Open in App
Memphis, TN
Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Suspended By NBA

By Jason Hall,

5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been suspended eight games without pay for conduct deemed to be detrimental to the National Basketball Association, the league announced in a news release on Wednesday (March 15).

The decision followed the NBA's investigation into Morant's live streaming of himself holding a firearm while appearing to be intoxicated at a Denver area night club hours after the Grizzlies' loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 3. The All-Star guard met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver , NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations and Hall of Famer Joe Dumars , NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio and others at the league's New York offices on Wednesday ahead of the disciplinary announcement.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” Silver said in the news release. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

Morant had previously checked into a counseling program in Florida earlier this week and left ahead of Wednesday's meeting. The former No. 2 overall pick will be eligible to return for Memphis' game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 20, having already been away from the team for several games.

Earlier this month, the Glendale Police Department announced that Morant wouldn't face criminal charges in relation to the incident. Morant is coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances and is currently averaging 27.2 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season.

