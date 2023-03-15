'NCIS' Season 20 Finale Date Set at CBS

NCIS fans have reason to celebrate in May, as the show's historic 20th season comes to an end. The first full season without Mark Harmon will wrap up on Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. NCIS was already renewed for a 21st season , proving that fans continue to tune in without Leroy Jethro Gibbs as team leader.

NCIS will end its 20th season at 9 p.m. ET on May 22, with NCIS: Hawai'i ending its second season at 10 p.m. ET. The season finales for The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola will also air that night. The first half of NCIS: Hawai'i 's Season 2 finale will air on Monday, May 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

NCIS: Los Angeles will also wrap up its 14th and final season in May . The first half of "New Beginnings" will air on Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET. Part Two will air on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET. A special Entertainment Tonight episode titled A Salute to NCIS : Los Angeles will air at 10 p.m. ET that night. All three NCIS shows, as well as NCIS: New Orleans , are available to stream on Paramount+.

NCIS was renewed for Season 21 back in February . Although Season 20 was the first full season with Gary Cole's Alden Parker as team leader, the show retained the title of most-watched scripted drama on broadcast television. The series, a spinoff of JAG , is now the third-longest-running American scripted primetime drama series, behind only Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order .

While CBS has not released a plot synopsis for the finale yet, we do know the upcoming March 20 episode promises to be another tense hour. In "Stranger in a Strange Land," the team has to solve the murder of a Marine private who may have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee. Meanwhile, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) faces the pressures of raising his teenage daughter, who wants to go out on an unsupervised group date.

In addition to Cole, the current NCIS cast includes Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, David McCallum as Dr. Ducky Mallard, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, and Sean Murray as Timothy McGee. The show was created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill.

CBS has renewed most of its shows for the 2023-2024 TV season already. Aside from NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i , CSI: Vegas, Fire Country, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer , and all three FBI shows will return. The sitcoms Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola are also set to come back in the fall. Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., East New York, and True Lies are still waiting to be renewed.