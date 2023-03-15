Furry convention defends decision to drop COVID requirements

Organizers of a Furry convention in Atlanta are defending their decision to drop COVID-19 requirements for this year’s event.

Officials with Furry Weekend Atlanta say they will not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend the convention in May, due to the cost of tests and the end of federal emergency COVID funding.

The decision has sparked a backlash from attendees who believe dropping the requirements will make the convention less safe.

‘Furries’ is a term for people who like to dress up as anthropomorphic animal characters, known as a ‘Fursona.’