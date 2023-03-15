Open in App
93.1 WZAK

Singer Bobby Caldwell Has Passed At The Age of 71

By BridgetEE,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ztkw_0lKAt69Y00
Source: Ethan Miller/BET / Getty

One of the hottest Quiet Storm tracks in any market and the song that is responsible for probably half the population on earth is “What You Won’t Do For Love”. Today prayers are in order as Jazz crooner Bobby Caldwell, God Father to most, the voice of the legendary song has passed away at the age of 71 years old.

I guess you wonder where I’ve been, I searched to find a love within, I came back to let you know, Got a thing for you and I can’t let go ♫

The news of the legendary Bobby Caldwell’s passing was announced by his wife, Mary Caldwell, via Bobby Caldwell’s social media.

Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been “FLOXED,” it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love. -Mary Caldwell

Floxed means your body has suffered from mitochondrial damage and oxidative stress due to an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic.

Bobby Caldwell was born in New York and grew up in Miami and got a big break as a guitarist for Little Richard.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Bobby Caldwell uplifted in my prayers. See video below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0lKAt69Y00
Source: Radio One Digital
