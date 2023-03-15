Open in App
Savage, MN
Bring Me The News

Iconic Windmill Cafe in Savage reopens more than 400 days after fire

By Christine Schuster,

5 days ago

This week brought the much-awaited return of the Windmill Cafe.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a roadside restaurant in the Twin Cities with more regulars than the Windmill Cafe in Savage, where scratch-made meals are as much a local landmark as the old windmill still towering above the modest building.

The onset of the pandemic put tradition on hold for the iconic cafe, which opened in 1972. And then, the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, a spontaneous combustion fire ignited by freshly laundered kitchen rags threatened to close a chapter in local history altogether.

Owners Kari Whetsel and Adam Langfeld got to work rebuilding the beloved establishment and, after 413 days, the Windmill Cafe reopened Tuesday.

The Highway 13 restaurant specializing in homestyle breakfasts and classic lunches is open daily from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"Can't wait to see more of you soon," the owners shared on Facebook.

