Where to find St. Patrick's Day-themed treats

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner (Friday, March 17), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite festive dishes being offered in the City of Oaks. Sláinte.
This week, Transfer Co. Food Hall is featuring a pot of gold’s worth of themed foods and beverages like a green Kolsch from Clouds Brewing, an Irish cookie bomb by Captain Cookies, and drink specials like the Shamrock Sour with rum, melon liqueur, sour, and pineapple juice.
Grab some festive sweet treats from Asali Desserts and Cafe , like a pistachio cream tart, matcha mousse, and a matcha latte.
On Friday, March 17, STIR is featuring an Irish coffee.
All month long, My Way Tavern is serving up Reuben mac and cheese with corned beef and Irish espresso martinis.
Comments / 0