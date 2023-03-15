14 of the best storage ideas for small spaces on Amazon

storage ideas for small spaces Amazon/Reviewed

If hearing the word “space” makes you think “I need more of it” (opposed to aliens and spaceships), this list is for you. Living in a small home requires a certain ingenuity to cleverly hide and store the things you need but maybe don’t want to look at daily.

Luckily, this list of storage ideas for small spaces is full of Amazon items to help you optimize every nook and cranny underneath cabinets and beds, on walls and refrigerators and consolidate multiple needs into one item. Take a quick look around your bedroom, bathroom or kitchen to see how many of these goodies below will help you reclaim some much needed space in your home.

1. A water bottle holder

storage ideas for small spaces: water bottle organizer Amazon/Reviewed

As far as I’m concerned, water bottles are the new tote bags. How many times have you bought a cute water bottle, only to realize that you already have 997 of them? I had to streamline my water bottle collection and to keep myself in check, ordered one of these storage bad boys.

By flipping the bottles on their sides, you can stack them up instead of across a shelf. This two-shelf rack is adjustable in height, so that 40 oz. tumbler with a handle will fit without requiring you to play Tetris to close a cabinet door.

From $20 at Amazon

2. A magnetic knife strip

storage ideas for small spaces: knife holder Amazon/Reviewed

I’m not the best cook, but I like to cosplay as the chef in Ratatouille . I’ll let you in on the one thing in my kitchen that gives unsuspecting victims – oh, I mean guests – the impression that I can cook: this magnetic knife strip!

Professionals need to be able to grab the tools they need to slice, dice and chop at a moment’s notice and that is exactly what this does. It clears up valuable counter space to use wall space you are likely not taking advantage of. It comes in several lengths so no matter how many knives you have, they will all fit, even if you do not know the difference between them.

From $16 at Amazon

3. A flip-down spice rack

storage ideas for small spaces: spice rack Amazon/Reviewed

The great Missy Elliott once said, “I put my thang down, flip it and reverse it” and while I do not think she was referring to a spice rack, she could have been. This three-tier rack holds 24 spices in a compact cube. Each tier has a “drawer” that flips down to expose two rows of four spices.

If you're worried you won't remember where you put the bay leaves, this comes with 100 pre-made labels to uniformly identify the spices. With an adjustable shelf, you can fit spices of any size, so regardless if you have uniform spice jars or a mix of sizes, you'll be good to go with this cube.

$40 at Amazon

4. A thin toilet tower cabinet

storage ideas for small spaces: toilet cabinet Amazon/Reviewed

I’ve never designed a bathroom but it seems like “leave an insanely small and useless space between the toilet and the sink/bathtub/door” is a fundamental design principle. Finding something narrow enough to fit in that space but wide enough to be useful is a challenge.

Insert (literally) this cart. It is slightly wider than a roll of toilet paper, which is perfect because this storage tower doubles as a toilet paper holder. Depending on which height you get, the more vertical storage you get. Put your unmentionables or extra mouthwash in here, we'll never know just by looking at it!

$29 at Amazon

5. An over the door hanging organizer

storage ideas for small spaces: hanging organzier Amazon/Reviewed

No matter how small your space is, you have at least one door. For that reason, this hanging organizer is the perfect must-have storage solution for small spaces. Store toiletries, hair tools, perfume or whatever else you want. The clear netted screens in each storage pocket helps you immediately see what you have inside so you're never floundering.

If you're looking for pantry organization instead , utilize your cabinet doors (that's right) with this over the cabinet hanging organizer to hold vertical items like cutting boards and cookie trays.

Hanging organizer $28 at Amazon

Cabinet hanging organizer $17 at Amazon

6. A pocket shower curtain

storage ideas for small spaces: pocket shower curtain Amazon/Reviewed

If “function over beauty” is a motto that resonates in your décor style, here’s a product for you. Just like a great dress, this shower curtain has pockets, but nine of them. It’s great for parents who need a place to put bath toys and trinkets and keep them within arm's reach for little ones. Maybe you’ll use the pockets for razors, body scrubs or brushes that you don’t need regularly. It might look a little crazy, but function over beauty, remember?

$21 at Amazon

7. Under-the-bed storage

storage ideas for small spaces: under bed storage containers Amazon/Reviewed

If you have limited space, you know how valuable every inch of it is, especially when it’s out of sight. Maximizing under-the-bed storage is non-negotiable, but finding the right storage solution can be tricky.

Luckily, you have choices, from under-the-bed storage containers to under-the-bed rolling carts. You don't need to crawl all the way underneath to reach for anything and if your bed (or couch) is at least a foot off the ground, they should slide under with ease. Pack these with anything you need; the bottom of your bed/couch is the limit of how high you can stuff them!

Storage containers from $12 at Amazon

Rolling carts $24 at Amazon

8. Universal KitchenAid mixer attachment holders

storage ideas for small spaces: mixer attachment holders Amazon/Reviewed

People buy KitchenAid mixers because they’re great, but also because they are stunning on a kitchen counter. With the massive attachments though, it can be a pain to store them.

These peel and stick hooks attach to the bottom of a cabinet and let you lock the major attachments in place. Plus, it comes with a handy dandy measuring tool so you can know how far apart to put these hooks; that way, the attachments do not hang too close to each other.

$10 at Amazon

9. A magnetic stove shelf

storage ideas for small spaces: stove shelf Amazon/Reviewed

Crevices around the stove feel like a far-away wasteland. Anything dropped around the perimeter is lost forever. Sure, you can get something to cover the sides but what about the back?

Insert this cute lil’ magnetic stove shelf that will prevent the occasional backsplash or piece of popcorn from flying behind the stove. What’s better? It's a shelf! Put your frequently-used spices or oils so they're within reach and the magnets will lock it in place so you do not have to worry about anything falling into Narnia.

$24 at Amazon

10. An under-the-sink storage rack

storage ideas for small spaces: under sink rack Amazon/Reviewed

When looking at new apartments, under-the-sink storage in the bathroom is not a dealbreaker for most people. If it is though, you're in luck because this solution is everything: A two-tier rack that wraps around a pedestal sink.

It's ideal because the shelves are enough to fit hair products and lotion bottles. As a bonus, it only takes up unused space. Unlike a rectangular bin, the narrow shelves (about four inches wide) on this unit are narrow enough that the shelf does not extend beyond the basin of the sink.

$50 at Amazon

11. A Yamazaki magnetic refrigerator rack

storage ideas for small spaces: magnetic rack Amazon/Reviewed

Chances are, you have a fridge and unless it’s covered with macaroni art or takeout menus, you have room for this condensed magnetic rack. Put anything on the shelves, from spices to utensils. Use the paper towel rack to hold paper towels or grab some hooks and hang mugs or dish towels. The magnets are sturdy, so go wild filling it up!

$52 at Amazon

12. A hanging hamper

storage ideas for small spaces: hanging hamper Amazon/Reviewed

Hampers. Everyone needs one but not everyone has the floor space. This one's built different. With this hanging laundry hamper, you can hang it anywhere: from a wall hook, the back of a door, inside a closet — the sky's your limit. The hamper unzips at the bottom, so you will never have take it down to dump it. In the event you do want to take it down, once it is empty, it easily rolls up for storage. It’s a win-win-win. Plus, it will help you practice your jumpshot.

$12 at Amazon

13. Unique collapsible stacking storage bins

storage ideas for small spaces: collapsible bins Amazon/Reviewed

Before you say, “these look like regular storage bins," let me tell you what makes these special. Each of these collapsible stacking storage bins are designed to lock into each other so that you can stack them as high as you want. Unlike an armoire or storage rack, the height and width of stacking these are limitless because you can always get more.

These are also a great storage solution because you can open them from the top, or if they’re stacked up too high, the doors on the front actually swing open to reach whatever you need. If you find yourself not needing a bin or two, they collapse down to a fraction of their size. Incredible.

$50 at Amazon

14. A Night and Day Murphy cabinet bed

storage ideas for small spaces: Murphy bed cabinet Amazon/Reviewed

We saved the biggest item on our list for last. It’s a bed. Unlike a traditional Murphy bed that flips straight up and down, this Murphy bed cabinet folds in and out. It's an entire bed that fits in a piece of furniture that, in its most compact state, looks like a dresser.

According to the description, you can assemble this in about 45 seconds, which is perfect for those times when your in-laws show up for an unexpected surprise visit. The bottom drawer is functional and a great place to store pillows, blankets or linens.

$2,597 at Amazon

