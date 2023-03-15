Open in App
Erie, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny Briere, suspended for pushing wheelchair down stairs

By Mike Brehm, USA TODAY,

5 days ago

Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere, and two other student-athletes have been suspended after Briere pushed an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar.

A video was posted on Twitter on Tuesday by a person who said they worked at Sullivan's Pub in Erie, Pennsylvania, showing the incident that took place on Saturday. The stairs lead to the restrooms, and the wheelchair's owner had been carried downstairs to use the facilities.

"After conducting an initial investigation into the incidents depicted on social media, the Mercyhurst athletics department has determined that three individuals in the video are student-athletes," the athletics department said in a statement Wednesday. "We have placed all three on interim suspension from their athletics teams per school policy, pending the outcome of the investigative process."

CONNOR BEDARD WATCH: Which NHL team has best chance to draft generational talent?

Carson, 23, who's in his third season with the Mercyhurst hockey team, issued an apology on Wednesday.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," he said in a statement released through the Flyers. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

A Go Fund Me page was set up to raise money to purchase a new wheelchair and was cut off at $8,811. The wheelchair's owner went on social media to say she would rather give the money "to those who need it."

She later clarified that she would pay for wheelchair repairs out of the donated money, "but all the rest is going to the disabled community and to people who really need the help."

Briere, then a redshirt freshman, had been dismissed from the Arizona State hockey team in 2019 for violating undisclosed team rules, according to the Erie Times-News .

"The actions displayed in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person," the university, based in Erie, said in a statement. "We pray for and are in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightfully find actions like this to be deeply offensive. Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors and atone for harmful actions."

Danny Briere, a former Flyers star, was promoted to interim GM after the Flyers fired Chuck Fletcher on Friday. He had been a special assistant to Fletcher.

“I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," he said in a statement. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny Briere, suspended for pushing wheelchair down stairs

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Trump holding his next rally in Waco, Texas, sends a message to the far right, experts say
Waco, TX2 hours ago
Baker Mayfield begins new chapter with Buccaneers: 'I'm not going to try to be Tom' Brady
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
Warriors' Klay Thompson, Steph Curry have had enough of Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
150 vehicles involved in pileup on Michigan highway after whiteout conditions; 16 people hospitalized
Portland, MI23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy