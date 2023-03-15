When Romy Cianfaglione moved to Argentina from Punto Fijo, Venezuela, to be with his girlfriend, he never thought the move would be permanent. But life took over, and the personal trainer found himself financially unable to return home to see his mom, Iris.

"I started a new life in Argentina and just ended up staying there," says Romy. "I had wanted to come back for some time. I hadn't been able to come back for some years for economic reasons."

Finally, after seven years away, he managed to return for a visit. And, with the help of his brother Rony and his cousin Laura, he planned to surprise his mom at a café.

"Laura told her she would be meeting our Italian relatives, who were visiting, for lunch. She never imagined it would be me."

Watch the video to see the surprise item on the menu at this Venezuelan café.

With the café owner's permission, Romy posed as a waiter, bringing his mom a drink as she waited unsuspectingly for her relatives to arrive.

"When she saw me, she thought that the waiter looked like her son, so she smiled at me," Romy explains. "When I spoke, she finally recognized me. It was emotion, adrenaline, nerves, all mixed up in my head together. We have a beautiful relationship. We're very close. We talked all the time when I was in Argentina."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man disguised as waiter surprises mom