Police: 36-year-old man arrested for 2017 murder in CUF neighborhood

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged for a 2017 murder in the CUF neighborhood , Cincinnati police said.

William McGivens has been charged with aggravated murder for the death of 25-year-old Curtis Boston Jr.

On Dec. 9, 2017, the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2400 block of Central Parkway. When crews arrived, they found Boston's burnt body in the rear parking lot of a building.

McGivens was indicted Tuesday before being arrested, with the assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, on Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is still investigating, and anyone with information regarding Boston's death is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

